Tipsheet

Elon Musk Pours Millions Into Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 25, 2025 7:30 PM
Elon Musk is pouring millions into the high-stakes race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a critical battle to maintain a conservative majority on the state’s highest court. With left-wing activists and Democrat-backed candidates mobilizing to tip the scales in their favor, Musk’s financial support could prove pivotal in ensuring that Wisconsin remains a bastion of conservative values. As progressives push their radical agenda, Musk’s involvement highlights the growing importance of court races in safeguarding the rule of law and protecting constitutional principles from political overreach. 

Ahead of the April 1 election, Musk is the most significant donor and advocate for the Republican Party in get-out-the-vote initiatives. The race will determine critical issues for the state, including abortion rights, collective bargaining, and voter access. The outcome could also significantly affect the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential election. 

Over $73 million has already been invested in the race, with Elon Musk leading as the most significant donor. The Tesla CEO has contributed over $14 million to support former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel’s campaign. Just last week, Musk donated $2 million to the Wisconsin Republican Party and another $1.2 million to Schimel’s effort. Musk’s America PAC has actively encouraged voter participation, sending photos of President Trump and cards reading, "President Donald Trump needs your vote." The PAC also warns that "Liberal Susan Crawford will stop President Trump’s agenda."

President Donald Trump endorsed Schimel over the weekend, calling him a “common sense” candidate. 

Schimel will “Uphold the Rule of Law, Protect our Incredible Police, Secure our Beloved Constitution, Safeguard our Inalienable Rights, and PRESERVE LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL.”

The race is expected to be tight, with Wisconsin being one of the most evenly divided states in the nation. Trump won the state by less than a percentage point or fewer than 30,000 votes.

