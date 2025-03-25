Trump Orders Full Declassification of FBI Files on Corrupt Crossfire Hurricane Investigation

President Donald Trump has ordered the FBI to declassify documents related to the "Crossfire Hurricane" Russia investigation in a bold move aimed at increasing transparency and holding the deep state accountable. This order comes after years of speculation and concern over the biased and politically motivated origins of the probe, which many conservatives argue was a coordinated effort to undermine his presidency. By pushing for the release of these documents, Trump is demanding the truth be exposed, shedding light on the questionable tactics used by federal agencies to pursue a baseless narrative.

On Tuesday, Trump issued an executive order requiring the FBI to declassify documents related to the investigation it launched in 2016. The probe was focused on whether members of Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia during the presidential election.

More from the presidential memoranda:

Except as provided below, I have determined that all of the materials referenced in the Presidential Memorandum of January 19, 2021 (Declassification of Certain Materials Related to the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation), are no longer classified. I have further determined that the material proposed for redaction by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a cover letter dated January 17, 2021, remains classified. My decision to declassify the materials described above does not extend to materials that must be protected from disclosure pursuant to orders of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and does not require the disclosure of certain personally identifiable information or any other materials that must be protected from disclosure under applicable law. Subject to the exceptions identified above, the Attorney General shall make declassified materials described in this memorandum available to the public immediately.

Trump called the investigation a "total weaponization" of the system, and with this order, the media will now be able to access files that were previously kept secret.

However, the president expresses skepticism that journalists are truly interested in reviewing the files, as doing so would force them to confront the truth behind the baseless witch hunt.

🚨 President Trump signs a Presidential Memorandum requiring the immediate declassification of all FBI files relating to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation pic.twitter.com/5BdF6PBNna — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 25, 2025

“You probably won’t bother because you’re not going to like what you see," Trump said. "But this was total weaponization; it’s a disgrace. It should have never happened in this country. But now you’ll be able to see for yourselves. All declassified.”

The investigation, launched in 2016, centered on unfounded claims of Russian interference and alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Moscow. However, critics argued it was based on flimsy evidence and fueled by bias within the FBI. Many pointed to the use of the unverified Steele dossier, funded by the Clinton campaign, as proof of partisan motives. Despite years of investigation, no evidence of collusion was found, and conservatives view it as an abuse of power aimed at destabilizing a duly elected president. It was eventually discovered that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee funded the dossier through the law firm Perkins Coie.