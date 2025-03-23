Is It Time for the DoD to Get a New Name? Pete Hegseth Thinks So

Defense secretary Pete Hegseth recently floated the idea of renaming the Department of Defense, suggesting a shift toward a more robust and assertive identity that reflects America's commitment to national security. As the Trump administration continues to push back against the growing influence of political correctness in the U.S. military and government institutions, Hegseth's proposal resonates with those who believe it’s time to refocus on strength, readiness, and the defense of American values.

In an X poll, Hegseth asked the public for their opinion on a potential name change for the Department of Defense. He proposed renaming it back to its original title, the Department of War.

“Better name? Have my thoughts… welcome yours,” Hegseth wrote, along with the hashtag “PeoplesPentagon.”

Social media users were then given the choice to vote on the name they would prefer between Department of War and Department of Defense.

In just 14 hours, the poll garnered more than 151,000 votes. The Department of War won with 53.7 percent of the vote, while the Department of Defense got 46.3 percent.

While it is unclear whether the Trump administration is serious about changing the DoD’s name, President Donald Trump referred to the department as the “Department of War” in a Truth Social post last week.

The Department of War was established in 1789 to manage the United State’s military affairs In 1947, following World War II, the department merged with the Department of the Navy to form the Department of Defense (DoD), which allowed it to oversee all branches of the military and coordinate national defense strategy. The name change reflected a shift from managing wartime operations to a more comprehensive approach to defense. It also was meant to streamline defense operations and ensure better coordination between the different military branches during the Cold War era.