Judge on Treatment of Tren de Aragua Terrorists: The Nazis Got Better Treatment

It’s not the time to be involving Nazis to gin up sympathy for the expulsion of foreign terrorists, judge. The Trump administration’s plan to deport members of Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, a gang that’s been designated a terror group, has leftist judges in a tizzy.

One, why are you so obsessed with Nazis. Second, like Tren de Aragua and any terrorist caught and captured, the American people couldn’t care less how they’re treated. No one would've cared if we lined up everyone at Nuremberg and mowed them down. The same standard applies here with the expulsion of illegal alien terrorist scum from our shores, people that the Left is fighting to keep here in the US (via CBS News):

An appeals court judge said Monday that Nazis were treated better under the Alien Enemies Act than Venezuelan migrants removed from the U.S. and flown to El Salvador earlier this month. "Nazis got better treatment under the Alien Enemies Act than has happened here," Judge Patricia Millett said, admonishing the Justice Department during oral arguments. […] Millett noted that during World War II, Nazis were put before hearing boards under Franklin D. Roosevelt's administration, and the Trump administration has conceded the alleged Tren de Aragua gang members deported to El Salvador and detained in a maximum security prison did not have the chance to appear in court. The judge said the question at hand wasn't the use of the act, but rather, the right of detainees to have due process and challenge their status as accused members of the gang. […] "No president has ever used this statute this way," Millett said. The Alien Enemies Act has only been invoked three other times — during the War of 1812, World War I and World War II. It has never been used when the U.S. was not at war. She raised concerns about the act's implementation by government employees who may have removed people to El Salvador who were not Tren de Aragua members.

Millet is an Obama-appointed judge. How are we not surprised?

Oh, and what she said about the Nazis getting better treatment isn't true: we executed a bunch.

