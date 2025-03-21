Columbia University Caves, Agrees to Policy Changes Demanded by Trump Administration

In a significant shift, Columbia University has agreed to implement policy changes in response to demands from the Trump administration, marking a victory for the president’s viewpoints within higher education. The changes, which address concerns over free speech and ideological diversity on campus, come after sustained pressure from the administration, signaling a growing influence of conservative values in academic policies. The move is expected to have broader implications for how universities balance political discourse and academic freedom.

On Friday, Columbia University yielded to President Donald Trump’s demands to restore $400 million in federal funding, which had been suspended due to concerns over the university's handling of antisemitism. As part of the agreement, the Ivy League school implemented several key policy changes, including a campus-wide ban on masks during protests, granting 36 campus police officers new arrest powers, and appointing a senior vice provost with extensive authority to oversee the Department of Middle East, South Asian, and African Studies, as well as the Center for Palestine Studies.

However, this doesn’t mean Columbia University automatically gets its funding restored. Instead, it is a “precondition for formal negotiations regarding Columbia University’s continued financial relationship with the United States government.”

“Our response to the government agencies outlines the substantive work we’ve been doing over the last academic year to advance our mission, ensure uninterrupted academic activities, and make every student, faculty, and staff member safe and welcome on our campus,” Interim President Katrina Armstrong wrote in a statement to faculty and students. “At all times, we are guided by our values, putting academic freedom, free expression, open inquiry, and respect for all at the fore of every decision we make. The way Columbia and Columbians have been portrayed is hard to reckon with. We have challenges, yes, but they do not define us. We teach the brightest, most creative students in the world, and we care deeply for each and every one of them. I have every faith in our ability to overcome the greatest of challenges. We stand resilient and brilliant.”

This comes after the Trump administration pulled $400 million in grants and contracts from the school after it became the epicenter of antisemitism that was exposed following the October 7 Israel-Hamas war.