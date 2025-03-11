Elon Musk Accuses George Soros of Bankrolling Tesla Protests

Elon Musk is accusing prominent Democratic donors George Soros and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman of financially supporting protests against Tesla. In a recent statement, Musk suggested that both Soros and Hoffman were behind organized efforts to disrupt Tesla's operations, fueling tension between the tech billionaire and high-profile political figures. The accusations have sparked a heated debate, with Musk claiming the protests were part of a larger political strategy to undermine his company’s success.

Five Act-Blue-funded groups, a Democratic fundraising platform, are reportedly the masterminds behind the protests targeting Tesla. Musk said that Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and Democratic Socialists of America are leading the protests, which he claims are politically motivated.

In addition to Soros and Hoffman, Musk accused hedge fund tycoon Herbert Sandler of funding the protests.

“ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix,” he said, adding that ActBlue has also been under investigation for allowing illegal foreign donations. “This week, seven ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel. If you know anything about this, please post in replies. Thanks, Elon.”

Musk claimed this is part of a broader effort to undermine Tesla.

Once considered a sought-after vehicle, Teslas are now experiencing a surge in trade-ins, with dealerships facing a significant return increase. Growing frustration over Musk’s political shift during the Trump administration has led some drivers to add bumper stickers that read, “I Bought This Before Elon Went Crazy.”

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk addressed the press outside the White House, where several Teslas were parked for Trump to inspect—and potentially buy.

Trump touted the electric vehicle, saying no production car is more “made in America” than Tesla.

“I love Tesla,” Trump said. “Elon Musk has never asked me for anything. I didn’t even know he was going to endorse me. I even ended the electric mandate and I kept thinking when is this guy going to call me and raise hell and he never called me. If I were him, I would have called.”

Reporters inquired whether Trump’s purchase of a Tesla was aimed at boosting the company’s stock.

Musk also announced that Tesla would double U.S. vehicle production because of Trump's policies."As an act of faith in America, Tesla is going to double vehicle output in the United States over the next 2 years. Double."