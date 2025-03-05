VIP
These Democrat Women Were Ridiculous at Trump's Address to Joint Session of Congress

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 05, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democratic women made a bold statement at President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress by wearing pink attire to protest his policies affecting women. However, their protest reveals a glaring contradiction. Just one day earlier, every single Democratic senator voted against protecting women and girls from biological males competing in women’s sports, raising questions about the sincerity of their stance on women's rights.

Dozens of Democrat women arrived in the House chamber on Tuesday to send a strong message to Republicans regarding Trump’s so-called “anti-women” policies. 

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-Ore.), Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM) were among the leftist liberals who wore pink to protest the president’s “war on women.” 

The irony is that not a single one of these women voted against keeping men out of women's sports. So, do they really care about women? If they did, they would have voted to protect women's sports and uphold the integrity of women nationwide. 

Fernández, Democratic Women’s Caucus, told Time Magazine that the color pink is meant to “signal our protest of Trump’s policies, which are negatively impacting women and families.”

It wasn’t just Democrats; Republican Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) also wore pink to protest Trump’s orders. 

