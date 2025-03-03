American Savings Surge as DOGE Shows Promising Success

Americans' savings rate has surged significantly, with new data revealing a shift in financial behavior amid the initial signs of success surrounding the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As inflation begins to ease under the Trump administration and the sudden increase in incomes Americans are feeling, many are enhancing their financial security. The increase in savings rates coincides with President Donald Trump’s new term, showing early signs of recovery, prompting optimism among investors that it could offer a new avenue for long-term wealth growth.

According to a chart, Americans' spending decreased in January, boosting their savings. The decline in consumer spending should not be interpreted as a sign of fear driven by Trump's policies. Instead, it reflects the natural functioning of the economic system, particularly as the flow of money previously funneled abroad is reduced.

On the contrary, a separate chart illustrates the shift in the trend of payments to the rest of the world during the Biden administration. For instance, in 2024, the personal savings rate stood at 3.3 percent— close to its historic lows. This suggests that under former President Joe Biden, Americans could save less of their income, and over one-third of families, 37 percent, incurred a late fee in the past year. Following the Trump tax cuts during the president’s first term, federal revenue as a share of GDP averaged 17.2 percent, nearly the average since FY 2000. However, since the beginning of the Biden administration, federal spending as a share of GDP has increased to 26.5 percent, exceeding six percentage points higher than the average from FY2000 to the pandemic.

ZeroHedge attributed this to DOGE’s shutdown of USAID, which routinely sends billions of U.S. dollars to foreign countries.

Goods prices excluding food and energy were up 0.4%, the most since early 2023. The so-called SuperCore PCE (Services ex-shelter) rose 0.2% MoM, dragging the YoY print down to 3.09% - its lowest since Feb 2021. On the other side of today's data binge, Personal Spending tumbled 0.2% MoM in January (+0.2% MoM exp) even as incomes soared 0.9% MoM (+0.4% exp). That is the biggest drop in spending since Feb 2021. Sending the savings rate soaring (after all those revisions). Where did the sudden jump in incomes come from? Why, the dear old government of course - transfer payments spiked over $80BN… Why the sudden plunge in spending? Simple - goodbye USAID - and the billions of outflows to foreign nations.

The outlet highlighted that inflation-adjusted consumer spending dropped by 0.5 percent, the most significant monthly decrease in almost four years. Personal Consumer Expenditures (PCE) were one of the “hard” inflation indices to drop in January.