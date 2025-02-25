Shocking Report: Biden Policy Fast-Tracked Illegals Through Airport Security Lines

Under the Biden administration, the TSA has been criticized for emphasizing the speed and efficiency of security checkpoints for illegal immigrants lacking proper identification rather than concentrating on national security concerns. Critics contend that the agency's focus on easing travel for illegal aliens without ID compromises the integrity of airport security, raising concerns about the balance between immigration policies and protecting the nation's borders.

According to a newly released report from the Transportation Security Agency document released by President Donald Trump’s deputies, a 2021 policy fast-tracked illegal immigrants through airport security checkpoints that held up American citizens while traveling. TSA rolled out a CBP One Pilot program that aimed to reduce wait times at TSA security checkpoints— not to national security. The document claimed that the influx of illegal immigrants traveling without IDs “place[d] a severe burden on TSA checkpoints when attempting to vet multiple individuals.”

A Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by Journalist Breanna Morello revealed that undocumented immigrants were allowed to use “DHS-provided documents,” including warrants for arrest, warrants of removal/deportation, and “Notice to Appear” court appointments, to bypass security checkpoints while flying within the United States. The FOIA documents revealed that they could be displayed electronically at TSA security checkpoints. An illegal immigrant could show a photo or screenshot on their device, and TSA agents could grant them passage.

During the Biden Administration, expediting TSA security checkpoints took precedence over national security concerns. Through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit I filed after TSA stonewalled my initial request—I’ve exclusively obtained the protocols that allowed illegal aliens to board commercial flights with IDs under Biden’s watch. TSA officials claimed these documents didn’t exist during his tenure, but the Trump Administration has since granted me access to this information. The document goes on to brag about reducing the wait times since rolling this pilot program out, “use of CBP OneTM also resulted in an efficiency improvement in process cycle time over the IVCC procedures. The average cycle time for ID verification with CBP OneTMwas 1.48 minutes as compared to an average IVCC cycle time of 12.87 minutes, an 88.50% reduction of average cycle time per individual.““CBP OneTM, TSA partnered with CBP to investigate adapting the app for use by TSA as a viable, effective, and efficient operational alternative solution to validate travel documentation for adult non-U.S. citizens with valid boarding passes who are not in possession of acceptable travel documents and are subject to ID validation.”

The airports that participated in the program include Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas, Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado, Miami International Airport (MIA) in Florida, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida and Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) in Louisiana.

“The Biden administration jeopardized national security by dispersing unvetted illegal aliens across the country. How many terrorists might now reside among us?” Morello asked.