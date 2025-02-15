Egypt Plans to Challenge Trump's Gaza Relocation Proposal

Egypt is reportedly gearing up to oppose President Donald Trump's plans for Gaza, signaling a potential clash with the U.S. over Middle Eastern policy. With tensions rising in the region, Egypt, which has historically played a key role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, is pushing back against the proposed solutions. This comes as many question the motivations behind Egypt’s opposition, considering Trump’s track record of strong support for Israel and his stance on peace in the region.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that Egypt is seeking a special meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to formally oppose Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza as part of a reconstruction effort. This move follows strong criticism from the leaders of Egypt and Jordan regarding Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians, which comes just days after the president threatened to cut aid if the two nations do not agree to the resettlement of Palestinians.

Sources told The National that while no official date has been set for the OIC meeting, it is expected to occur after the Arab League summit in Cairo on February 27.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are reportedly opposing Trump’s plans. The country invited the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to a summit in Riyadh on February 20 to discuss the president’s plans.

However, the outlet points out that the foreign leaders' opposition is unlikely to succeed because Trump frequently reaffirms his commitment to the plans. Cairo’s strategy involves accelerating a reconstruction plan funded by Arab states, which would complicate Trump’s efforts to relocate Palestinians. According to officials who spoke to the outlet, Egypt views the OIC summit it has requested as a way to "persuade" the president rather than as a direct challenge to him.

“Rallying the Arab and Muslim worlds against Trump's ideas for Gaza is meant to put pressure on the American president and influence public opinion in the West,” a source said. “What Trump has proposed can possibly be undermined and made to eventually crumble, so long as there's Arab and Islamic unity. It's important at this juncture to revive the old sentiments and mindset of Arab nationalism. It's the best defense of the Palestinian cause.”

In response to Trump’s proposals, sources revealed that Egypt has developed its own Gaza reconstruction plan, which will be presented at the Arab summit and the forthcoming donor conference. While details of the plan remain undisclosed, it is understood to span 15 years, with the initial three years focused on rebuilding essential services and infrastructure.