Republican Pushes to Uncover Federal Secrets: JFK, Epstein, UFO, and Origins of COVID

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 14, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

House Committee tapped Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fl) on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) to lead a task force aimed at declassifying federal records related to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, as well as confidential documents on the client list of Jeffrey Epstein. 

Under the Committee Rules, the task force known as the “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets" has been authorized to operate for six months. He indicated that the committee would be prepared to present a plan for the complete release of the documents within 45 days. The members of the task force will be announced later. Luna and Comer sent 11 letters to members of Congress, requesting a briefing as soon as possible but no later than February 18, 2025, regarding which documents, if any, are in their possession. 

Comer praised Luna for her dedication to uncovering the truth, eliminating secrecy, and providing the answers the American public has long sought. In an interview with Fox News Digital, he noted that declassifying information of public interest would build upon the Trump administration’s efforts to declassify records of national importance and ensure that Americans receive the answers they deserve.

Luna echoed Comer’s remarks, saying it is “time to give Americans the answers they deserve” and that she is “honored to lead this bipartisan task force that seeks truth and transparency.” 

“The federal government has been hiding information from Americans for decades. We have spent years seeking information on the assassinations of President Kennedy, Senator Kennedy, Reverend King, and other government secrets without success,” she said. “We will also investigate UAPs/USOs, the Epstein client list, COVID-19 origins, and the 9/11 files. We will work alongside President Trump and his cabinet members to deliver truth to the American people. From this moment forward, we will restore trust through transparency.” 

In January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to declassify records related to major events, including those concerning 9/11, the origins of COVID-19, and UFOs. 

Earlier this month, the FBI announced that it had uncovered 2,400 lost files related to the 1963 assassination of JFK. Following the revelation, Luna said she believed there were "two shooters" in his killing, which contradicts the official account that lone gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was responsible for the shooting alone. 

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

