Tipsheet

We Have New Information on the Chinese Spy Balloon Fiasco

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 11, 2025 9:30 PM
Townhall Media

A recent investigation has revealed that the Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States in February 2023 was equipped with technology sourced from at least five American companies. The spy balloon, which sparked significant national security concerns, was reportedly outfitted with surveillance gear that utilized components from U.S.-based manufacturers, raising questions about how Chinese entities are gaining access to advanced technologies. 

A recent report has revealed the technology in the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the South Carolina coast after lingering in U.S. airspace for several days. According to two sources familiar with the investigation, the balloon contained advanced technology that Beijing may have used to monitor unsuspecting Americans. Military analysts who examined the wreckage of the Chinese surveillance balloon found that it was equipped with American-made satellite communication modules and advanced sensors sourced from at least five different U.S. companies. A short burst messaging module called Iridium 9602, a Virginia-based satellite company, was reportedly among the technical equipment recovered, which was readily available to buy on the internet. A Chinese patent indicated that Beijing had planned how to use American satellite technology to control the spy balloons and gather sensitive data. 

Iridium Executive Director of Communications Jordan Hassim stated in an interview with Newsweek that the company does not support the misuse of its radios or modules "in ways they shouldn’t be.” He said there is no way for them to know what the use of a specific module is for, adding that they would need to be aware of the module specifically. 

“For us, it could be a whale wearing a tag tracking it, it could be a polar bear, an explorer hiking a mountain,” he said, adding that if the company had discovered misuse of its device, it would swiftly collaborate with the U.S. government to disable it.

