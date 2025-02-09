Wait, USAID Paid for a Radical Islamic Terrorist's College Tuition?
Tipsheet

A $2 Million Secret Service Ad Is Set to Air During Super Bowl to Attract New Recruits

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 09, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Ahead of the Super Bowl, the U.S. Secret Service will debut a recruitment advertisement just for those inside the Superdome, with the goal of attracting new agents to the agency. The minute-long ad, produced by award-winning American director Michael Bay, will highlight the agency’s role in protecting national leaders and other high-profile events, such as the Super Bowl. The agency hopes the high-profile exposure will inspire a new generation to consider joining its ranks.

The $2 million ad stream is only for fans inside New Orlean’s Caesars Superdome stadium, which has a capacity of 83,000, just before kickoff. The ad was reportedly paid for by unknown donations and was put together in just nine days.

The commercial was initially set to appear on the jumbotron during the game, but according to a league source who spoke with CNN, that plan fell through because the Secret Service submitted its request past the deadline. However, the NFL found room to place the ad a day later. 

“America was founded on an idea of freedom. America has always stepped forward in time of need throughout our short but powerful history," the narrator in the ad can be heard saying. "We’ve been there for all of it." 

A spokesperson for Secret Director Sean Curran said he had “empowered the team to identify a novel and expedient approach that leveraged one of the most recognizable directors to produce a representation of the men and women behind the Secret Service.”

Footage of service members will also reportedly be shown alongside powerful moments from infamous assassination attempts, such as the 1981 shooting of President Ronald Reagan and the 2024 incident in which Trump survived a shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was struck in the ear.

Bay told CNN that the ad was a chance to highlight that America was founded on freedom and to “honor the true silent heroes who protect the leaders of our democracy.” 

The ad comes at a critical time when security for the president is at its all-time high: heightened security concerns, increased high-profile events, and a more significant number of individuals requiring protection. Increased threats—both from individuals and groups targeting public officials—also contribute to the rising demand for Secret Service personnel to ensure safety.

