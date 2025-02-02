In a striking prediction, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Europe would eventually come under the influence of President Donald Trump. Putin’s comments reflect the rising concern among European elite leaders about the return of a strong America led by Trump, whose "America First" policies could alter the balance of power on the global stage. For conservatives, this prediction may validate Trump’s approach to international relations, which prioritized national sovereignty and held European allies accountable for their own defense and economic commitment, making it clear that Trump’s influence remains a formidable force in the world.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with a Russian outlet, Putin was asked about his views on the United States under a second Trump administration. In his response, the Russian president suggested that while European leaders greatly favored former President Joe Biden—implying that they could easily influence him—those same European elites would soon be "wagging their tails" at Trump’s feet now that he’s back in power.

Putin asserted that European leaders were eager to follow any directives from Washington under Biden and that many European politicians had frequently interfered in U.S. political affairs during the effort to prevent Trump from winning the election, adding that they simply don't have a particular fondness for Trump.

However, the Russian president noted that even though they have disdain for Trump, they support his policies, stating that the Republican has far better ideas than Biden ever had— especially on gender policy.

“They just don’t like Trump. They forgot him actively, really interfered in political life, in the election process of the United States. And then they were confused when Trump suddenly won,” Putin said. “But I assure you, Trump with his character, persistence, he will restore order pretty quickly. And all of them, you’ll see, it will happen quickly, soon, all of them will stand at the master’s feet and gently wag their tails.”

Trump’s relationship with European leaders was often complex and contentious.

He criticized European leaders for their lack of financial commitment to NATO. He pressured NATO members to meet the alliance's defense spending target of two percent of GDP, accusing them of relying too heavily on the U.S. for defense. On the other hand, European leaders felt this was an unfair demand.

In addition, Trump’s “America first” policies frayed his relationship with European leaders after he imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum in Europe. He previously claimed they were a national security threat. In response, the EU imposed retaliatory tariffs on American goods.