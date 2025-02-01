Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash
CNN Breaks Down RFK, Jr's Stunning Popularity Among Republicans
Why Pete Buttigieg Should Delete His Tweet About the Reagan Air Disaster
Chuck Schumer, There Has to Be a Better Word to Use Here
Trump Justice Department Purges January 6 Prosecutors
House Speaker Mike Johnson Mobilizing Congress in Wake of Deadly Reagan Airport Midair...
Another Effort to Recall Newsom Gets Underway
Far-Left Squad Member Blames Trump for DC Plane Crash
VIP
Chevron Joins Trump Train, Dubs Gulf 'Gulf of America' in Earnings Report
Trump Orders Airstrikes on ISIS Leaders in Somalia, Escalating Counterterrorism Efforts
A Manhunt Is Underway for a Woman Linked to the Murder of a...
Trump and Vance Respond to Second Deadly Plane Crash in Just Days
Richard Grenell Scores Major Win: Secures Freedom for 6 Americans in High-Stakes Venezuela...
Congressional Leadership Must Secure the Future of College Sports
Tipsheet

Sam Bankman-Fried's Family Scheming to Get Corrupt Son Pardoned by Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 01, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

In a troubling report, disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s family has been actively pursuing a pardon for their corrupt son from President Donald Trump. This effort to manipulate the political system is a stark reminder of the unchecked privilege accompanying wealth and power. Rather than facing the consequences of his actions, Bankman-Fried’s family is reportedly leveraging their connections and influence to evade accountability, further undermining public trust in the legal system and the political process.

Advertisement

According to Bloomberg, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have held several meetings with lawyers and people close to Trump in an attempt to secure a deal for their son to get him out of prison despite being convicted for several charges related to fraud, money laundering, and violations of campaign finance laws. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison last March. 

While Trump has not commented extensively on Bankman-Fried, he has made significant remarks regarding the FTX scandal and its implications, often linking it to his criticisms of the political and financial systems. Trump previously highlighted money's influence in politics, implying that some of Bankman-Fried's financial backers, who were also prominent political donors, should be scrutinized for their ties to Washington, DC. 

However, as the two Stanford Law School professors seek clemency for their son from the president, it was reported that Bankman and Fried previously “exploited their access and influence… to enrich themselves” and make a good deal of money from FTX. 

FTX has sued Bankman-Fried’s parents for the millions of dollars they received from the company. According to the lawsuit, his parents “fraudulently transferred and misappropriated funds,” specifically noting that his mother assisted her son in directing millions of dollars in political donations. 

Recommended

Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Prison consultant Sam Mangel, who has been handling several clemency requests now that Trump is in office, said he has received advice from individuals within Trump’s circle on how to craft compelling clemency pitches. 

“I was told not to bring any sex crimes, true crimes of violence, or illegal immigration cases,” he said. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash Matt Vespa
Far-Left Squad Member Blames Trump for DC Plane Crash Sarah Arnold
You Won't Believe What This 'Trans' Navy Commander Said About Trump's Military Executive Order Mia Cathell
End of the Empty Suit Era: The Kash Patel Nomination Hearing John Nantz
Trump Orders Airstrikes on ISIS Leaders in Somalia, Escalating Counterterrorism Efforts Sarah Arnold
There’s Been a Disturbing Update About the Fatal D.C. Airplane & Helicopter Crash Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash Matt Vespa
Advertisement