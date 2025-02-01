Richard Grenell Scores Major Win: Secures Freedom for 6 Americans in High-Stakes Venezuela Negotiation

President Donald Trump’s envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, has showcased his diplomatic skills and secured the release of six American citizens after a high-stakes meeting in Venezuela. In an unexpected turn of events, Grenell's efforts helped resolve a tense standoff, marking a significant achievement in both his career and U.S.-Venezuela relations. Known for his unconventional approach to diplomacy, Grenell played a crucial role in negotiations with President Nicolás Maduro's government, utilizing his connections and experience to ensure Americans' freedom.

On Friday, following a meeting with Maduro, the six Americans “couldn’t stop thanking” Trump for assisting their liberation and bringing them home. Mauricio Claver-Carone, the U.S. special envoy on Latin America, said that "American hostages need to be released immediately, unequivocally.” However, he stated, "This is not a quid pro quo. It’s not a negotiation in exchange for anything. Trump himself has made that very clear.”

“Hello. I’m an American diplomat sent by President Trump and I’m here to bring you home.” pic.twitter.com/mMJ7nDu88s — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 1, 2025

The meeting focused on Trump’s plan to deport some 400 violent Venezuelan immigrants, including members of the Tren de Aragua gang, back to Venezuela. However, the country has refused to accept illegal immigrants that the United States is deporting. At the same time, the U.S. used the meeting to try to secure the release of American detainees held there.

While the identities of the prisoners who were released have not been released yet, reports say there are ten Americans detained by Venezuela, including a Navy SEAL and three Americans arrested by the Maduro government over an alleged anti-government plot.

We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens.



They just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and they couldn’t stop thanking him. pic.twitter.com/sCvCO4HQQv — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 1, 2025

Trump celebrated the homecoming of the prisoners, saying that he is "a very big opponent of Venezuela and Maduro.”

“They’ve treated us not so good. But they’ve treated, more importantly, the Venezuelan people very badly,” thanking Grenell for this work.