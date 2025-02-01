Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash
CNN Breaks Down RFK, Jr's Stunning Popularity With Republicans
Why Pete Buttigieg Should Delete His Tweet About the Reagan Air Disaster
Chuck Schumer, There Has to Be a Better Word to Use Here
Trump Justice Department Purges January 6 Prosecutors
House Speaker Mike Johnson Mobilizing Congress In Wake of Deadly Reagan Airport Midair...
The Rise of Moden Leftism, Part Five
A Manhunt Is Underway for a Woman Linked to the Murder of a...
Trump and Vance Respond to Second Deadly Plane Crash in Just Days
Congressional Leadership Must Secure the Future of College Sports
The Biden Administration's Lasting Toll on Medical Progress
Targeting Insurers Won’t Fix Our Broken Healthcare System
One of These Things Isn't Like the Others
Are the Iranian Mullahs Rearming?
Tipsheet

Richard Grenell Scores Major Win: Secures Freedom for 6 Americans in High-Stakes Venezuela Negotiation

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 01, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Donald Trump’s envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, has showcased his diplomatic skills and secured the release of six American citizens after a high-stakes meeting in Venezuela. In an unexpected turn of events, Grenell's efforts helped resolve a tense standoff, marking a significant achievement in both his career and U.S.-Venezuela relations. Known for his unconventional approach to diplomacy, Grenell played a crucial role in negotiations with President Nicolás Maduro's government, utilizing his connections and experience to ensure Americans' freedom.

Advertisement

On Friday, following a meeting with Maduro, the six Americans “couldn’t stop thanking” Trump for assisting their liberation and bringing them home. Mauricio Claver-Carone, the U.S. special envoy on Latin America, said that "American hostages need to be released immediately, unequivocally.” However, he stated, "This is not a quid pro quo. It’s not a negotiation in exchange for anything. Trump himself has made that very clear.”

The meeting focused on Trump’s plan to deport some 400 violent Venezuelan immigrants, including members of the Tren de Aragua gang, back to Venezuela. However, the country has refused to accept illegal immigrants that the United States is deporting. At the same time, the U.S. used the meeting to try to secure the release of American detainees held there.

While the identities of the prisoners who were released have not been released yet, reports say there are ten Americans detained by Venezuela, including a Navy SEAL and three Americans arrested by the Maduro government over an alleged anti-government plot.

Recommended

Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Trump celebrated the homecoming of the prisoners, saying that he is "a very big opponent of Venezuela and Maduro.”

“They’ve treated us not so good. But they’ve treated, more importantly, the Venezuelan people very badly,” thanking Grenell for this work.  

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash Matt Vespa
Why Pete Buttigieg Should Delete His Tweet About the Reagan Air Disaster Matt Vespa
A Manhunt Is Underway for a Woman Linked to the Murder of a Border Patrol Agent Madeline Leesman
Here's What Caused a Career Treasury Official to Quit After a Run-in With Elon Musk's Allies Matt Vespa
CNN Breaks Down RFK, Jr's Stunning Popularity With Republicans Matt Vespa
Chuck Schumer, There Has to Be a Better Word to Use Here Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash Matt Vespa
Advertisement