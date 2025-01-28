You Won't Believe What NYMag Was Just Caught Doing

Far-Left New York Magazine is facing backlash after accusations that it edited photos to exclude Black people from the 47th inauguration of President Donald Trump. In the "Cruel Kids' Table" story covering the event, the publication was criticized for allegedly cropping out Black individuals from the front cover that initially showed a more diverse group to make it look like the only people at Trump’s inauguration were white. The incident has sparked outrage over issues of representation, with many calling it a troubling example of racial erasure in mainstream media.

NYMag writer Brock Colyar cautioned readers that a new wave of "casually cruel Trumpers" is "taking over Washington," spending their time "drinking, smoking, flirting, networking, but mostly patting themselves on the back for their big win."

He painted a picture of the event for the audience, claiming that “almost everyone” at the TikTok-sponsored party called the “Power 30 Awards” was white—despite the event's black host.

"Almost everyone is white,” Colyar wrote. “The men look like Pete Hegseth, in bow ties and black suits, with clean-shaven faces. The women are almost all out of their league.”

However, conservative commentator Christopher Barnard pointed out something wrong with the photo. He pointed out that "New York Magazine literally cropped all the Black people out of this cover photo and then complained that ‘the entire room is White.’"

New York Magazine literally cropped all the black people out of this cover photo and then complained that “the entire room is white” https://t.co/gCatY1lZzG pic.twitter.com/VhoaiJhqg1 — Christopher Barnard (@ChrisBarnardDL) January 27, 2025

However, Barnard posted a photo of the full picture the left-wing publication cropped, showing several black attendees in the crowd.

Colyar interviewed an “older woman in an updo and a silver sequined gown,” who reportedly asked him if he "noticed the entire room is white?”'

Conservative influencer CJ Pearson accused NYMag of intentionally cropping him out of the photo because it would feed its MAGA "racist cult" narrative.