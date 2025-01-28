Oh, So That’s What the Taxpayer Funded Condoms for Gaza Were Used For
Townhall Is Hiring!
Supreme Court to Hear Case That Could Have Significant Ramifications for Federal Immunity
Pete Buttigieg Eyes Michigan Senate Seat: Is a Progressive Turn Coming for Michigan?
VIP
J6 Prisoner Who Was Pardoned by Trump, Shot and Killed by Sheriff
Kristi Noem Joins ICE Raids to Tackle Illegal Immigration
Trump Signs Executive Order Ending Federal Funding for Medical Mutilation of Minors
DeSantis Criticizes State Legislature for Opposition to Immigration Bill
Trump Proposes Buyouts for Federal Workers Who Refuse to Return to In-Person Work
Jim Acosta Quits CNN, Walks Away from Falling Network Amid Growing Criticism
Trump Tells American Tech Companies to Compete Harder With China
VIP
The Media Just Can't Help Themselves Over Trump's Approval Rating
Did ICE Agents Try to Raid a Chicago Public School?
Sean Duffy Easily Confirmed for Secretary of Transportation, Despite Temper Tantrum From D...
Tipsheet

You Won't Believe What NYMag Was Just Caught Doing

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 28, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Far-Left New York Magazine is facing backlash after accusations that it edited photos to exclude Black people from the 47th inauguration of President Donald Trump. In the "Cruel Kids' Table" story covering the event, the publication was criticized for allegedly cropping out Black individuals from the front cover that initially showed a more diverse group to make it look like the only people at Trump’s inauguration were white. The incident has sparked outrage over issues of representation, with many calling it a troubling example of racial erasure in mainstream media.

Advertisement

NYMag writer Brock Colyar cautioned readers that a new wave of "casually cruel Trumpers" is "taking over Washington," spending their time "drinking, smoking, flirting, networking, but mostly patting themselves on the back for their big win." 

He painted a picture of the event for the audience, claiming that “almost everyone” at the TikTok-sponsored party called the “Power 30 Awards” was white—despite the event's black host. 

"Almost everyone is white,” Colyar wrote. “The men look like Pete Hegseth, in bow ties and black suits, with clean-shaven faces. The women are almost all out of their league.” 

However, conservative commentator Christopher Barnard pointed out something wrong with the photo. He pointed out that "New York Magazine literally cropped all the Black people out of this cover photo and then complained that ‘the entire room is White.’" 

However, Barnard posted a photo of the full picture the left-wing publication cropped, showing several black attendees in the crowd. 

Recommended

Democrat Mark Kelly’s Comments on Pardons Come Back to Haunt Him Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Colyar interviewed an “older woman in an updo and a silver sequined gown,” who reportedly asked him if he "noticed the entire room is white?”' 

Conservative influencer CJ Pearson accused NYMag of intentionally cropping him out of the photo because it would feed its MAGA "racist cult" narrative. 
Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Mark Kelly’s Comments on Pardons Come Back to Haunt Him Rebecca Downs
Trump's Visit to North Carolina Means More Than Many Understand Salena Zito
Republicans Need to Treat Liberal Journalists Like the Garbage They Are Derek Hunter
Oh, So That’s What the Taxpayer Funded Condoms for Gaza Were Used For Katie Pavlich
Why Did JD Vance Grant His First Vice Presidential Interview to Margaret Brennan and CBS News? Guy Benson
J6 Prisoner Who Was Pardoned by Trump, Shot and Killed by Sheriff Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Mark Kelly’s Comments on Pardons Come Back to Haunt Him Rebecca Downs
Advertisement