Four More Israeli Hostages Set Free

Hamas terrorists have released four more Israeli women soldiers in the latest round of hostage exchanges, offering a rare moment of relief in the ongoing conflict. The release, which comes after intense negotiations, marks a significant development in the broader efforts to secure the freedom of those captured during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. While the families of the freed soldiers celebrate, the broader situation remains tense, with both sides bracing for what comes next in a long-standing and volatile conflict.

On Saturday, Hamas militants released Karina Ariev, 20, Daniella Gilboa, 20, Naama Levy, 20, and Liri Albag, 19 — all of whom are members of the Israeli Defense Forces—to the Red Cross in Gaza City, though not before parading them in front of a crowd. In a reciprocal move, Israel released the first batch of 70 Palestinian prisoners or detainees, part of the 200 set to be freed as part of a fragile ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. According to the Associated Press, the women flashed smiles, waved, and gave a big thumbs-up from a stage in Gaza City’s Palestine Square to onlookers of militants and surrounded by a crowd of thousands. They were then escorted to waiting Red Cross vehicles. While the outlet reported them to be in good spirits, they were likely under pressure, as past hostages have reported being held in harsh conditions and coerced into making propaganda videos during their captivity.

After 477 days in hell.



Standing strong, proud, tall, despite everything.



This is the Israeli spirit. pic.twitter.com/l4w1dHGJIf — Israel ישראל (@Israel) January 25, 2025

“A short while ago, accompanied by IDF and ISA forces, the four returning hostages crossed the border into Israeli territory. The returning hostages are currently on their way to an initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will be reunited with their parents,” the IDF and Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) said in a joint statement.

Gilboa's family said they were “very excited now, and it’s a big time for us.” Gilboa has been held captive by the terrorist group since October 7, 2023.

“We just want to hug her, to see her and hug her. And to say to her that she is safe now and everybody is waiting for her,” her aunt told CNN.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters commended President Donald Trump for his dedicated efforts in securing the release of the hostages, stating that his "instrumental efforts made this deal possible.”

As part of the ceasefire agreement, 33 hostages will be released over the next six weeks, including those already freed, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians detained by Israel. Under the terms of the deal, Hamas has committed to releasing three female hostages on the first day, followed by four on the seventh day, with the remaining 26 set to be freed over the next five weeks.