Tipsheet

Trump's Pre-Inauguration Day Rally and How Security Missed the Boat

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 20, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

I endured freezing temperatures on pre-Inauguration Day to stand in line at Capitol One Arena for President-elect Donald Trump's speech. What I witnessed, however, left me perplexed. Initially, the line seemed orderly, with National Guard troops directing traffic and guiding people. Yet, despite the tens of thousands gathered nearby, there was a striking absence of police or security personnel.

After about five hours, chaos erupted. People began pushing and scrambling as the line turned a corner, yet there was still no sign of law enforcement. It struck me as unsettling—especially in the event of a security threat like a terrorist attack. Some pointed out the irony of Washington, D.C., being a Democratic city, suggesting that the lack of security was unsurprising.

It became clear that my experience mirrored reports I had written about several local police departments in the Washington Metro area that had refused to assist with security during the historic weekend, leaving crowds unmanaged. The absence of local officers was reportedly due to internal disputes over the Washington Metro Police Department’s use-of-force policies, particularly a settlement restricting the use of sting balls and explosive devices. As a result, the situation quickly descended into confusion, with no one there to manage the crowd.

Tags: TRUMP

