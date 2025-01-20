Laken Riley Act Passes In the Senate

On Inauguration Day, the Laken Riley Act passed in the Senate 64-35. It will be one of the first pieces of legislation to reach President Donald Trump’s desk. This is the first immigration-related bill measure to pass through the upper chamber of the new Congress, bringing it a step closer to being signed into law by Trump. The legislation twice overcame the legislative filibuster's 60-vote threshold earlier this month.

Passed, 64-35: Passage of Cal. #1, S.5, Laken Riley Act, as amended. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) January 20, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: The U.S. Senate has passed the Laken Riley Act with it being 64-35. pic.twitter.com/9A8JUa35Sw — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 20, 2025

"This legislation will ensure that illegal aliens who steal or assault a law enforcement officer are detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement instead of being allowed out on the streets,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said on the floor ahead of the vote. “I’m looking forward to getting this legislation to the president’s desk.”

The bill, which was introduced in the new Congress by Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) in the Senate and Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) in the House, is named after 22-year-old Laken Riley, an Augusta University nursing student who was killed while running on the University of Georgia's campus in February by 26-year-old Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan illegal immigrant.

The legislation would mandate that ICE arrest and detain illegal immigrants involved in theft, burglary, or shoplifting until they are deported. Additionally, the bill would allow states to take civil action against federal officials who fail to enforce immigration laws.

The Democrats who voted in favor included Sens. John Fetterman (Pa.), Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), Maggie Hassan (N.H.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Jon Ossoff (Ga.), Raphael Warnock (Ga.), Gary Peters (Mich.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.), Elissa Slotkin (Mich.), and Mark Warner (Va.).

Last week, the Senate approved a Republican amendment adding assault on law enforcement officers to the list of offenses triggering ICE detainment. On Inauguration Day afternoon, the chamber will also vote on a proposal to include "Sarah's Law" as an amendment. Spearheaded by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the law would require ICE to detain illegal immigrants charged with killing or seriously injuring another individual.