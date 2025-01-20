What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the...
The Legal Rebellion Against Trump Has Begun
Wild-Eyed Leftists Set Up Guillotine in DC to Protest Trump's Inauguration
Predictable: Lefty Nonprofits Sue Trump Administration Over DOGE Hours After President is...
Senate Confirms Rubio in Unanimous Vote
Trump Admin Ends CBP One, Cancels All Appointments. Watch How Some Undocumented Aliens...
Trump Ousts TSA Administrator Day One of Presidency
VIP
Liberal Media Talking Heads Have Meltdown as Trump Takes Office
Here's What Al Sharpton Said Americans Should Do to Honor MLK's Legacy
Trump May Release the JFK, MLK Assassination Documents This Week
Mark Milley's Portrait Gone From the Pentagon Almost As Soon As It Went...
NPR Guest Declares Lee Greenwood Is Spreading 'Propaganda'
Here’s Who Didn’t Show Up to Trump’s Inauguration
Adam Schiff's Response to Preemptive Pardon May Shock You
Tipsheet

Laken Riley Act Passes In the Senate

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 20, 2025 6:40 PM
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

On Inauguration Day, the Laken Riley Act passed in the Senate 64-35. It will be one of the first pieces of legislation to reach President Donald Trump’s desk. This is the first immigration-related bill measure to pass through the upper chamber of the new Congress, bringing it a step closer to being signed into law by Trump. The legislation twice overcame the legislative filibuster's 60-vote threshold earlier this month. 

Advertisement

"This legislation will ensure that illegal aliens who steal or assault a law enforcement officer are detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement instead of being allowed out on the streets,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said on the floor ahead of the vote. “I’m looking forward to getting this legislation to the president’s desk.” 

The bill, which was introduced in the new Congress by Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) in the Senate and Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) in the House, is named after 22-year-old Laken Riley, an Augusta University nursing student who was killed while running on the University of Georgia's campus in February by 26-year-old Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan illegal immigrant. 

The legislation would mandate that ICE arrest and detain illegal immigrants involved in theft, burglary, or shoplifting until they are deported. Additionally, the bill would allow states to take civil action against federal officials who fail to enforce immigration laws. 

Recommended

What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the Liberal Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Democrats who voted in favor included Sens. John Fetterman (Pa.), Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), Maggie Hassan (N.H.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Jon Ossoff (Ga.), Raphael Warnock (Ga.), Gary Peters (Mich.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.), Elissa Slotkin (Mich.), and Mark Warner (Va.).

Last week, the Senate approved a Republican amendment adding assault on law enforcement officers to the list of offenses triggering ICE detainment. On Inauguration Day afternoon, the chamber will also vote on a proposal to include "Sarah's Law" as an amendment. Spearheaded by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the law would require ICE to detain illegal immigrants charged with killing or seriously injuring another individual. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the Liberal Media Matt Vespa
Trump Ousts TSA Administrator Day One of Presidency Sarah Arnold
Here Are Trump's First Executive Orders Matt Vespa
Adam Schiff's Response to Preemptive Pardon May Shock You Rebecca Downs
Trump Admin Ends CBP One, Cancels All Appointments. Watch How Some Undocumented Aliens Reacted. Leah Barkoukis
Fauci Issues Statement After Pre-Emptive Pardon. Conservatives Respond. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the Liberal Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement