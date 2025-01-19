The Trump Family Officially Arrives In DC

The Trump family has officially arrived in Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's highly anticipated second inauguration. With the nation’s eyes once again on the nation’s capital, the Trump family—including Melania, Ivanka, and Barron—were spotted making their way to their future home for the historic event. The arrival marks a significant moment for the family as they prepare to re-enter the White House for the second time. Supporters eagerly await what promises to be an eventful and highly charged occasion.

On Saturday, Trump was spotted boarding a special Air Force plane in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the family began their journey to Washington. A few hours later, they arrived at Dulles International Airport, where Trump hosted a reception and fireworks display at Trump National Golf Club to kick off the festivities.

JUST IN: Donald, Melania, and Barron Trump board Air Force One to make the president-elect’s official return to Washington, DC.



A new era begins. pic.twitter.com/OVRnM3CRPB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump and the First Lady have boarded an official U.S. government plane and will soon depart for Washington, D.C.



MAGA! pic.twitter.com/0144SK6Nhh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 18, 2025

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump has just safely landed in the DC area aboard an Air Force jet



First Lady Melania and Barron Trump are with him as well.



He’s heading to his Sterling, VA golf course for a reception before tomorrow’s MASSIVE Victory Rally 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IY14Uv4sKm — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 19, 2025

Roughly 30 minutes later, the rest of Trump’s family, including Eric, Lara, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and their kids, were spotted boarding a plane in Palm Beach, heading to the nation’s capitol to celebrate Trump’s historic presidential win.

“The President and First Lady are leaving Mar-a-Lago now for Washington, DC, on a great journey of success for our country!” Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an X post.

From the plane, Eric Trump shared his "renewed hope and spirit for [the] country” in a social media post, adding that “every ounce of [his] fight” has been for his children and future generations.

"The past 10 years have been a constant fight — countless rallies, TV appearances, subpoenas, depositions, and weeks in cold courtrooms," his post read. “Through endless attacks on my family, the company I run, and the employees I care for, we faced slander, fake news, home raids, and countless games designed to break us.”

Eric Trump wrote that, against all odds, America won.

As we speak, I’m heading to DC with Lara, Luke, and Carolina, feeling a renewed hope and spirit for our country.



The past 10 years have been a constant fight — countless rallies, TV appearances, subpoenas, depositions, and weeks in cold courtrooms. Through endless attacks on… pic.twitter.com/keqFLk2WBl — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 18, 2025