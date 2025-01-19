To the Shock of No One, Hamas' Latest Actions Might Cause Gaza Ceasefire...
Are You Shocked Biden Needed This to Prepare for What Would Be a...
Josh Hawley Rips Into Activist Who Thinks Illegal Alien Crime Isn't a Big...
CNN's Scott Jennings Was Left Speechless By the Insanity of This Ex-Kamala Staffer
JD Vance Just Obliterated Joe Biden on Social Media
Undoing The Disaster That Is Joe Biden
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 251: What the Old Testament Says About Leadership
So Many Ways to Go Wrong After Winning an Election
AZ Public Schools Drown in Financial Scandals, and All the Democrats Care About...
Why the Education Department’s Actions Against Christian Schools and Career Colleges Deman...
Iranian Mullahs About to Face a Trump Tornado
On This International Holocaust Remembrance Day, We Must Remember the Righteous Too
When the Terrorists Who Tried to Kills Us Go Free
Glenn Beck Offers Chilling Reason Why He Thinks Trump Moved Inauguration Indoors
Tipsheet

The Trump Family Officially Arrives In DC

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 19, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Trump family has officially arrived in Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's highly anticipated second inauguration. With the nation’s eyes once again on the nation’s capital, the Trump family—including Melania, Ivanka, and Barron—were spotted making their way to their future home for the historic event. The arrival marks a significant moment for the family as they prepare to re-enter the White House for the second time. Supporters eagerly await what promises to be an eventful and highly charged occasion. 

Advertisement

On Saturday, Trump was spotted boarding a special Air Force plane in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the family began their journey to Washington. A few hours later, they arrived at Dulles International Airport, where Trump hosted a reception and fireworks display at Trump National Golf Club to kick off the festivities.

Recommended

Are You Shocked Biden Needed This to Prepare for What Would Be a Disastrous CNN Debate? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Roughly 30 minutes later, the rest of Trump’s family, including Eric, Lara, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and their kids, were spotted boarding a plane in Palm Beach, heading to the nation’s capitol to celebrate Trump’s historic presidential win. 

“The President and First Lady are leaving Mar-a-Lago now for Washington, DC, on a great journey of success for our country!” Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an X post. 

From the plane, Eric Trump shared his "renewed hope and spirit for [the] country” in a social media post, adding that “every ounce of [his] fight” has been for his children and future generations. 

"The past 10 years have been a constant fight — countless rallies, TV appearances, subpoenas, depositions, and weeks in cold courtrooms," his post read. “Through endless attacks on my family, the company I run, and the employees I care for, we faced slander, fake news, home raids, and countless games designed to break us.” 

Eric Trump wrote that, against all odds, America won. 

Advertisement
Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Are You Shocked Biden Needed This to Prepare for What Would Be a Disastrous CNN Debate? Matt Vespa
CNN's Scott Jennings Was Left Speechless By the Insanity of This Ex-Kamala Staffer Matt Vespa
Josh Hawley Rips Into Activist Who Thinks Illegal Alien Crime Isn't a Big Deal Matt Vespa
To the Shock of No One, Hamas' Latest Actions Might Cause Gaza Ceasefire to Collapse Matt Vespa
JD Vance Just Obliterated Joe Biden on Social Media Matt Vespa
Glenn Beck Offers Chilling Reason Why He Thinks Trump Moved Inauguration Indoors Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Are You Shocked Biden Needed This to Prepare for What Would Be a Disastrous CNN Debate? Matt Vespa
Advertisement