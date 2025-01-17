Vivek Ramaswamy Sets Sights on Ohio Governor’s Mansion

A newly emerged political asset to the Republican Party, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, is reportedly gearing up to run for governor of Ohio in 2026. Known for his bold, unapologetic stance on issues ranging from corporate America to cultural conservatism, Ramaswamy has gained national attention with his critique of the political establishment and his calls for a return to America-first values. With Ohio's growing importance as a bellwether state in national politics, Ramaswamy’s potential candidacy promises to shake up the Republican field, offering voters a fresh, outsider perspective as it navigates the challenges of economic recovery, education reform and maintaining its conservative legacy.

According to reports, Gov. Mike DeWine’s (R-OH) seat will be up for grabs in 2026, and Ramaswamy is considering a potential move into the governor’s mansion. Reports note that Ramaswamy wants to “get accomplishments at DOGE” done and then announce his gubernatorial bid. Trump tapped him to lead the Department of Government Efficiency with Elon Musk. The president-elect suggested Ramaswamy and Musk’s DOGE work should be fulfilled by mid-2026,

A source close to the matter said that Ramaswamy’s announcement is ready to be launched; he just needs to put together a campaign.

“The statement is drafted. It is ready,” the source said.

It was previously rumored that Ramaswamy was being considered to replace Trump's vice president, former Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, in the U.S. Senate. However, in November, Ramaswamy withdrew his name from consideration, saying that he was “withdrawing myself from consideration for the pending Senate appointment in Ohio,” vowing to “help” whomever DeWine appointed to fulfill a conservative agenda.

On Friday, DeWine announced Lt. Gov. Jon Husted for the position.