L.A. Water Chief Knew Fire Hydrants Were Broken, Yet Earns Nearly $800K Annually

In yet another example of mismanagement and government waste, the head of Los Angeles' water department, who was reportedly aware that crucial fire hydrants were out of service, is pulling in a staggering nearly $800,000 annually. While L.A. residents face increasing dangers from the wildfires ravaging the city— with many who have already lost their homes and 12 dead— the city’s water chief appears more focused on lining his pockets than ensuring the safety of the public. Critics argue that this glaring oversight is emblematic of local government's broader incompetence. Top officials continue to earn hefty salaries while failing to address basic public safety issues.
According to a new report, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) CEO Janisse Quiñone was fully aware that the Santa Ynez Reservoir was offline and fire hydrants were not operating. However, despite the city stretching its budget to "attract private-sector talent," it appointed Janisse Quiñones as CEO of the Department of Water and Power (LADWP) in May, offering her a $750,000 salary—nearly double what her predecessor earned.
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) blames Quiñones for leaving fire hydrants empty and disconnecting the Santa Ynez Reservoir in the Pacific Palisades for several months.
According to the Daily Mail, this is not the first time Quiñones has been involved in a scandal.
Quiñones past employer is also linked to fire scandals. She was previously a top executive at electricity company PG&E, which went bankrupt over liability for several massive wildfires in California. She served as senior vice president at Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) from 2021 to 2023. The utility company's power lines sparked the second-largest wildfire in California history, Dixie, in 2021. Its involvement in the 2018 Camp Fire cost PG&E a $13.5 billion legal settlement.
The firm's liability for allegedly causing fires was estimated at $30 billion when it filed for bankruptcy in 2018. It exited bankruptcy in 2020.
Sources told DailyMail.com that since her hiring at LADWP, Quiñones oversaw the shutdown and emptying of a reservoir in the Pacific Palisades during brushfire season. The shutdown meant firefighters battling the current Palisades Fire ran out of water faster, experts say.
