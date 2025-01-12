L.A. Water Chief Knew Fire Hydrants Were Broken, Yet Earns Nearly $800K Annually

In yet another example of mismanagement and government waste, the head of Los Angeles' water department, who was reportedly aware that crucial fire hydrants were out of service, is pulling in a staggering nearly $800,000 annually. While L.A. residents face increasing dangers from the wildfires ravaging the city— with many who have already lost their homes and 12 dead— the city’s water chief appears more focused on lining his pockets than ensuring the safety of the public. Critics argue that this glaring oversight is emblematic of local government's broader incompetence. Top officials continue to earn hefty salaries while failing to address basic public safety issues.

According to a new report, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) CEO Janisse Quiñone was fully aware that the Santa Ynez Reservoir was offline and fire hydrants were not operating. However, despite the city stretching its budget to "attract private-sector talent," it appointed Janisse Quiñones as CEO of the Department of Water and Power (LADWP) in May, offering her a $750,000 salary—nearly double what her predecessor earned.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) blames Quiñones for leaving fire hydrants empty and disconnecting the Santa Ynez Reservoir in the Pacific Palisades for several months.

According to the Daily Mail, this is not the first time Quiñones has been involved in a scandal.