Elon Musk’s First DOGE Agents Arrive In DC

Elon Musk's ambitious push to reshape America's financial landscape took a bold step forward this week. His first "DOGE Agents" arrived in Washington, D.C., with a clear target: the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). These agents are aiming squarely at the agency's grip on taxation and regulation of digital currencies. As Americans watch closely, many see this as a much-needed pushback against bureaucratic overreach. In contrast, others warn that Musk’s growing influence could open the door for unchecked corporate power over public policy.

According to reports, the newly established government agency already has 50 employees working for DOGE out of SpaceX’s Washington offices, configuring ways to lessen the government’s spending. The agents have reportedly been hard at work interviewing more than a dozen executive branch departments, including the U.S. Treasury, IRS, Departments Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services.

The “nongovernmental” body, directed by Musk and Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, aims to cut up to $2 trillion from the federal budget by eliminating redundancies, scaling back the workforce, and dissolving unnecessary agencies.

According to Vinay Hiremath’s blog post, the co-founder of tech company Loom, who worked for DOGE for four weeks, the group has gone “from 0 to 100 taking meetings and getting s*** done.”

“Within 2 minutes of talking to the final interviewer for DOGE, he asked me if I wanted to join. I said 'yes'. Then he said 'cool,' and I was in multiple Signal groups,” Hiremath wrote. “I was immediately acquainted with the software, HR, and legal teams. The next 4 weeks of my life consisted of 100s of calls recruiting the smartest people I’ve ever talked to, working on various projects I’m definitely not able to talk about, and learning how completely dysfunctional the government was. It was a blast.”

DOGE hopes to reach at least 100 employees in the next several weeks. The DOGE X account wrote a post to the account seeking full-time salaried Software Engineers and InfoSec Engineers.

“'Recruiting for a very small number of full-time salaried HR, IT, and Finance positions,” the DOGE X account posted. 'If interested, please DM us your resume and a few bullet points about why you are interested in DOGE.”