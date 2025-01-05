Nate Silver Blew Apart This Lib's Rant About Trump and the Popular Vote...
Tipsheet

Trump Taps Tammy Bruce As New State Department Spokeswoman

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 05, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Tammy Bruce, a prominent conservative commentator and former Fox News contributor, will become the State Department's new spokeswoman. Known for her sharp insights and unapologetically conservative views, Bruce is expected to bring a fresh, assertive voice to the administration's foreign policy messaging. Her appointment signals Trump’s commitment to strengthening the U.S.'s diplomatic stance and offering a counter-narrative to mainstream media coverage, all while prioritizing American interests on the global stage.

“It is my great honor to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our incredible Nominee for United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, calling her a “highly respected political analyst who understood the power and importance of ‘MAGA’ early on.” 

“She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science at the University of Southern California and, after being a liberal activist in the 1990s, saw the lies and fraud of the Radical Left and quickly became one of the strongest Conservative voices on Radio and Television,” Trump’s statement continued. “As one of the longest-serving News Contributors, Tammy has brought TRUTH to the American People for over two decades. I know she will bring that same strength of conviction and fearless spirit to her new position as State Department Spokesperson.” 

Bruce was a registered Democrat until 2008 and worked on several left-wing political campaigns in the 1990s, according to her Fox News bio. However, she has since dedicated herself to exposing and combating the leftist agenda, drawing on her experience as a liberal community organizer. She previously led the National Organization for Women and has become a staunch critic of the ideology she once championed. She now uses her platform to oppose the radical left’s influence on American politics. She also recently wrote the book “Fear Itself: Exposing the Left’s Mind-Killing Agenda." 

Tags: TRUMP TRANSITION

