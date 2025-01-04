Here's What Trump Said to a GOP Rep That Led to Him Changing...
39 Bells Ring Out as Jimmy Carter's Weeklong Funeral Begins

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 04, 2025 4:00 PM
Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Former 39th President Jimmy Carter’s weeklong funeral services began on Saturday with a stop in front of his childhood home in Plains, Georgia. As his motorcade stopped near the house, a bell rang out 39 times— one of the many tributes to be made this week in his honor. Individuals gathered in the area to place flowers at the base of Carter's monument and Habitat for Humanity hard hats and handwritten messages, including one that read, "God bless you, Mr. President.” 

The funeral services for Carter mark the start of a final farewell to one of America's longest-serving leaders. As Americans honor his legacy, family, friends, admirers, and even foes have gathered to pay their respects. Despite many disagreeing with his policies and agenda items during his presidency, Carter’s work in global humanitarian efforts, which include his leadership with Habitat for Humanity and efforts to promote peace, left an incredible mark on the world.

On Saturday, Carter’s motorcade will stop at the state Capitol before an evening service at the Carter Center. The late president and his family are scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The motorcade will pause at the Georgia State Capitol for a moment of silence, led by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.), Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (D), and members of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia State Patrol troopers will assemble on the Capitol steps along with those who served on the former president’s security detail during his governorship.

The funeral service, which will conclude after six days, comes after the former president died at the age of 100. His death comes more than a year after his wife, Rossalyn, died on Nov. 19, 2023, at the age of 96. 

On Jan. 9, Carter's national funeral will be held at the Washington National Cathedral. President Joe Biden is slated to deliver the eulogy. His remains will then return to Georgia for a private funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains before being laid to his final resting place next to Rosalynn at their residence. 

