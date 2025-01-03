Here's What Republicans Are Saying About Mike Johnson's Speakership Win

We Know When Trump Will Be Sentenced in Hush Money Case
Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 03, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Reactions poured in swiftly after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) secured the second vote for Speaker of the House, solidifying his position as the chamber's new leader. While his victory was met with enthusiasm from most conservatives and his supporters, others expressed skepticism, questioning his commitment to the GOP and navigating the fractured political landscape. Johnson faces the daunting task of leading a divided House and delivering on key legislative priorities, with the vote marking a turning point in the prolonged Speaker battle. Still, the real challenge for Johnson begins as he works to balance party factions and address the pressing issues facing Congress.

Johnson failed to secure the vote for the House speaker position in the first round, with the Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Thomas Massie (R-Ky), Keith Self (R-TX), and Chip Roy (R-TX) voted "no." However, after only minutes, the chamber reconvened and re-elected Johnson on the second vote. 

After Johnson secured the speakership, the GOP lawmakers who initially voted against him released a statement saying that the Republican Party must use reconciliation to reverse the damage done by the Biden-Harris Administration.

On the other hand, despite some Republicans having reservations about Johnson, they still supported President-elect Donald Trump's agenda, who endorsed Johnson for speaker. 

Tags: MIKE JOHNSON

