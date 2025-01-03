Here's What Republicans Are Saying About Mike Johnson's Speakership Win

Reactions poured in swiftly after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) secured the second vote for Speaker of the House, solidifying his position as the chamber's new leader. While his victory was met with enthusiasm from most conservatives and his supporters, others expressed skepticism, questioning his commitment to the GOP and navigating the fractured political landscape. Johnson faces the daunting task of leading a divided House and delivering on key legislative priorities, with the vote marking a turning point in the prolonged Speaker battle. Still, the real challenge for Johnson begins as he works to balance party factions and address the pressing issues facing Congress.

BREAKING: Deranged Hakeem Jeffries has now lost 20 consecutive votes for Speaker of the House.



Congrats, @SpeakerJohnson! pic.twitter.com/Bhv0bypHjK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 3, 2025

Congratulations to @SpeakerJohnson on his re-election to lead our conference through the 119th Congress.



Under his leadership, House Republicans are ready to work with President @realDonaldTrump to fix our economy, secure our borders, unleash American energy, and lower taxes for… — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) January 3, 2025





Congratulations, @SpeakerJohnson!



Senate Republicans are ready to work with you to deliver for the American people.



And to start to undo the massive damage that Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats have done to America. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 3, 2025

Congratulations, @SpeakerJohnson!



Look forward to working with you in the 119th Congress. 🇺🇸 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 3, 2025

Congratulations, Mike Johnson! And congratulations Republican House majority!



The hard substantive work for the House GOP starts now. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 3, 2025

Johnson failed to secure the vote for the House speaker position in the first round, with the Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Thomas Massie (R-Ky), Keith Self (R-TX), and Chip Roy (R-TX) voted "no." However, after only minutes, the chamber reconvened and re-elected Johnson on the second vote.

After Johnson secured the speakership, the GOP lawmakers who initially voted against him released a statement saying that the Republican Party must use reconciliation to reverse the damage done by the Biden-Harris Administration.

My statement - along with my colleagues - regarding our vote for @SpeakerJohnson. pic.twitter.com/vXsNq9DDcm — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 3, 2025

On the other hand, despite some Republicans having reservations about Johnson, they still supported President-elect Donald Trump's agenda, who endorsed Johnson for speaker.