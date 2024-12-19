VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Trump Supports Newly Re-Negotiated Spending Bill

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 19, 2024 5:15 PM
President-elect Donald Trump is backing the newly drafted spending bill that Republican lawmakers drafted to avert a looming government shutdown after the original one contained what Elon Musk called “pork.” The proposal seeks to balance fiscal responsibility with the need to keep essential government operations running, a challenge that has sparked heated debates within the party and across the aisle. Pressure continues to build as the GOP drastically cuts spending while Democrats advocate for broader funding priorities.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill on Thursday. While the details of the new agreement are unclear, Trump reportedly called on lawmakers to support the package. Sources who spoke to NBC News said Democrats were not involved in renegotiating the deal.

Trump declared the new spending bill a “success in Washington," praising House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La) for reaching an agreement on behalf of the American people. The new "unnecessary" debt ceiling date will be pushed out two years to January 30, 2027. 

"The newly agreed to American Relief Act of 2024 will keep the Government open, fund our Great Farmers and others, and provide relief for those severely impacted by the devastating hurricanes." Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

The new spending bill is just 116 pages, down from the 1,547 pages it contained earlier this week, and does not include congressional pay raises. 

