Outgoing DNC Chair Promises to 'Name Names' the Day He Leaves Office

December 08, 2024
Some argue that the Democratic Party lost the 2024 election because Vice President Kamala Harris leaned too much into identity politics. However, outgoing Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison argues that his party actually isn’t woke enough. 

Harrison pushed back on critics who believe Democrats must abandon “identity politics” in order to gain back voters, urging black and other “people of color” in the Democratic Party to keep fighting to keep racial identity a significant topic of discussion. 

“When I wake up in the morning, when I look in the mirror when I step out the door, I can’t rub this off,” he said, drawing attention to his own racial identity. “This is who I am. This is how the world perceives me,” Harrison said. “That is my identity, and it is not politics. It is my life. And the people that I need in the party, that I need to stand up for me, have to recognize that. You cannot run away from that.”

Harrison, whose four-year stint in Congress will end next year, said that the day he packs up his office, “the muzzle comes off.” 

“That’s it for you all,” Harrison said during a speech at a meeting of state Democratic chairs in Arizona. “Because I’m saving the rest for my book. And I am naming names.”

Harris significantly emphasized identity politics throughout her run as president. Republicans argued that she capitalized on her racial identity to gain political power with voters of color,  saying she would often promote divisive policies that prioritize race, gender, and ethnicity.

Unlike Harrison, other Democrats blamed Harris’ loss on her racial push to Americans. 

Senator-elect Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said she only won her race because she focused on the “kitchen table issue” and did not identify politics. She argued that relying on race and gender needs to “go the way of the Dodo.”

