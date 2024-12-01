Trump Is Keeping It In the Family With New Sr Advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs

President-elect Donald Trump is keeping his new administration in the family and within close counters this time.

On Sunday, Trump announced he tapped his father-in-law, Massad Boulos, to serve as his Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Boulos’s son, Michael, is married to Trump’s daughter, Tiffany. They got married in 2022.

Trump described Boulos as a dealmaker and “unwavering” supporter of peace in the Middle East and will be a strong advocate for the United States.

“Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community.”

Boulos is a Lebanese-American businessman and political figure who gained attention for his association with Trump’s business dealings, particularly in relation to Trump Tower in New York City. The billionaire is significantly known for his business interests in real estate and development. The president-elect’s father-in-law also engaged with the Arab American community, organizing numerous meetings across Michigan and other regions with significant Arab populations. Trump officials have credited him with flipping Michigan’s 300,000 Arab American and Muslim voters to the Republican side—the same group that largely supported President Joe Biden in 2020.

A day earlier, Trump selected Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as Ambassador to France, calling him a “tremendous business leader, philanthropist, and dealmaker.”

In 2020, Kushner was pardoned by Trump, 15 years after he was found guilty of tax evasion, illegal campaign donations, and witness tampering. He served two years for his crimes.

Kushner is the founder of Kushner Companies, a private real estate development firm based in New York City. The firm is involved in various real estate activities such as property management, development, acquisitions, and financing. His son, Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, played a vital role in the company before stepping back to serve in Trump's first administration.