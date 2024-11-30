Why This Progressive Anti-Trumper Is More 'Optimistic' After Kamala Loss

Almost a month after President-elect Donald Trump won the election, a progressive never-Trumper finally admits that the country is not destroyed, nor is democracy over. In fact, he said he feels “optimistic” about the next four years.

Cenk Uygur, a radical political commentator and host of The Young Turks, took to social media to express his unexpected hopefulness for the incoming Trump Administration after previously calling the 47th president a “lunatic” and an “unstable man,” who he said he wouldn’t allow that “clown” to win the election and “destroy the country.”

However, Uygur appears to of had a change of heart.

In a lengthy social media post, he admitted that Trump is not the “moral enemy,” but instead, it is the establishment, which he celebrated, that has since been defeated.

I've been trying to figure out why I'm more optimistic now than I was before the election, even though I was so against the guy who won. I know now. MAGA is not my mortal enemy (and neither is the extreme left). My mortal enemy is the establishment. And they have been defeated! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 29, 2024

As the 2024 election unfolded, Trump campaigned on change with the district of corruption and dismantling the Washington swamp. On the contrary, outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris promised change. Still, he continued campaigning on lame-duck President Joe Biden’s reckless policies that destroyed the economy, the southern border, and people’s lives.

Uygur also criticized the media, claiming that the left-wing press is “mortally wounded” because the “source of their strength was their propaganda machine.”

It's not just that the establishment candidate lost, it's that their media is mortally wounded. The source of their strength was not insipid politicians like Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden. The source of their strength was their propaganda machine - the mainstream media. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 29, 2024

Mainstream media lost its credibility during this election cycle while calling Trump a “fascist” and comparing him to Hitler while still claiming they remain unbiased in their reporting. They also hid that 81-year-old President Joe Biden was healthy and coherent enough to serve another four years in office to only wholly change their tune after the first and only debate against Trump proved he was clearly not OK. They also dismissed concerns about inflation and pretended that it wasn’t a problem despite people not being able to afford necessary items— and that was only a fraction of examples.

In another shocking moment, Uygur applauded Trump's nomination of Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) for U.S. Labor Secretary, calling it a "genius" move.