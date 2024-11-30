Black Friday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership
VIP
What We Have to Be Thankful For
The 'S' Word Appears Again
Discussion with Today's Youth on the Recent Election
Joe Biden Rushes to 'Loan' $6 Billion to Failing EV Company
Measuring Fly Fishing’s Benefits to Disabled Vets’ Mental Health
November’s Energy Earthquake: A World Reshaped by Politics, Power, and Pragmatism
Just Days After Trump Announces Tariffs, Justin Trudeau Heads to Mar-a-Lago
Trump Social Media Advisor Alex Bruesewitz Takes Down Democrat 'Influencer' David Hogg Ove...
Trump, Jamie Dimon Reportedly Have Been In Talks Through 'Secret Back Channels' For...
Will AOC Run for President in 2028?
Hakeem Jeffries: 'MAGA' Supporters Are the ONES Threatening Democrats
Jack Smith and Merrick Garland Don't Look to Be Done With Trump Yet
VIP
Another Post-Election Poll Was Released This Week, and There's Hope for America and...
Tipsheet

Why This Progressive Anti-Trumper Is More 'Optimistic' After Kamala Loss

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 30, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Almost a month after President-elect Donald Trump won the election, a progressive never-Trumper finally admits that the country is not destroyed, nor is democracy over. In fact, he said he feels “optimistic” about the next four years. 

Advertisement

Cenk Uygur, a radical political commentator and host of The Young Turks, took to social media to express his unexpected hopefulness for the incoming Trump Administration after previously calling the 47th president a “lunatic” and an “unstable man,” who he said he wouldn’t allow that “clown” to win the election and “destroy the country.” 

However, Uygur appears to of had a change of heart. 

In a lengthy social media post, he admitted that Trump is not the “moral enemy,” but instead, it is the establishment, which he celebrated, that has since been defeated. 

As the 2024 election unfolded, Trump campaigned on change with the district of corruption and dismantling the Washington swamp. On the contrary, outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris promised change. Still, he continued campaigning on lame-duck President Joe Biden’s reckless policies that destroyed the economy, the southern border, and people’s lives. 

Uygur also criticized the media, claiming that the left-wing press is “mortally wounded” because the “source of their strength was their propaganda machine.” 

Recommended

Trump Social Media Advisor Alex Bruesewitz Takes Down Democrat 'Influencer' David Hogg Over Walz Pick Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Mainstream media lost its credibility during this election cycle while calling Trump a “fascist” and comparing him to Hitler while still claiming they remain unbiased in their reporting. They also hid that 81-year-old President Joe Biden was healthy and coherent enough to serve another four years in office to only wholly change their tune after the first and only debate against Trump proved he was clearly not OK. They also dismissed concerns about inflation and pretended that it wasn’t a problem despite people not being able to afford necessary items— and that was only a fraction of examples. 

In another shocking moment, Uygur applauded Trump's nomination of Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) for U.S. Labor Secretary, calling it a "genius" move. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Social Media Advisor Alex Bruesewitz Takes Down Democrat 'Influencer' David Hogg Over Walz Pick Rebecca Downs
The 'S' Word Appears Again Mark Lewis
Joe Biden Rushes to 'Loan' $6 Billion to Failing EV Company Sarah Arnold
Jack Smith and Merrick Garland Don't Look to Be Done With Trump Yet Rebecca Downs
Trump, Jamie Dimon Reportedly Have Been In Talks Through 'Secret Back Channels' For Months Sarah Arnold
Just Days After Trump Announces Tariffs, Justin Trudeau Heads to Mar-a-Lago Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Social Media Advisor Alex Bruesewitz Takes Down Democrat 'Influencer' David Hogg Over Walz Pick Rebecca Downs
Advertisement