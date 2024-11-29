Hakeem Jeffries: 'MAGA' Supporters Are the ONES Threatening Democrats

A top Democratic leader is pointing fingers at “MAGA” Republicans, accusing them of threatening Congressional Democrats on Thanksgiving— just one day after members of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks received bomb threats on their front doors.

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) implicated that Trump supporters were hurling violent threats to Democrats with messages that included bomb threats and swatting— the practice of making prank phone calls to emergency services to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

“House Democrats will not be deterred or intimidated from serving the people by violent threats. We have been in close communication with the Sergeant at Arms office, and it is imperative that Congress provide maximum protection for all Members and their families moving forward,” Jeffries stated.

BREAKING: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries says "MAGA" supporters threatened Democratic members of Congress on Thanksgiving.



Jeffries said the end of these messages were signed with the phrase "MAGA" and included b*mb threats and sw*tting.



The statement comes after Trump's Cabinet… pic.twitter.com/i1qgoe1NbW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 29, 2024

The New York Democrat said that threats of “violence against elected officials are unacceptable, unconscionable and have no place in a civilized society.” However, he failed to acknowledge that several Trump cabinet picks were targeted with a series of threats at their own homes.

Nearly a dozen of Trump’s cabinet picks, including Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense; Tulsi Gabbard, the pick for National Intelligence; Elise Stefanik, his pick for Ambassador to the United Nations; and former Rep. Lee Zeldin, the incoming president’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency were all on the receiving end of violent threats in reported pro-Palestinian themed messages.

This is nothing new. You see, the Democratic Party is notoriously known to incite violence through their rhetoric and then turn the narrative around on “MAGA” supporters when something horrible happens. For months, left-wing media likened Trump to a nazi, a fascist, a threat to democracy, among other horrendous things. However, when the incoming president was nearly shot to death in an assassination attempt on stage during his rally, the MSM blamed it on Republicans.

While this is the first time Trump’s cabinet picks were violently threatened, this is not the first time the incoming president has been at the tail end of such threats. His 2024 presidential campaign was provoked by foreign and domestic threats that included the two assassination attempts on Trump’s life. The campaign was also a victim of Iranian hackers who leaked internal documents to outgoing President Joe Biden’s campaign ahead of the June debate against Trump. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hackers also conveyed top-secret information on Vice President-elect JD Vance (R-OH) to media outlets.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said the threats do not surprise him “at all,” as they have become common for someone in a high-profile or controversial position.

Democrats feel threatened by the incoming Trump Administration. All of the president-elect’s choices for high-ranking positions have, at one point or another, shown their loyalty to Trump at a time when members of the Republican Party were abandoning him. They never challenged him nor doubted his ability to win again despite countless indictments and political persecutions against him. His picks show that Trump is looking for total fealty and people willing to use their roles in ways that have never been used in any previous administration. You can say that Trump learned this in his first term from the experience of so many cabinet members vocally warning against voting for him the second time. In other words, Trump is making good on his promises of draining the swamp in Washington.

Democrats are threatened by Trump’s picks because they are opposed to the actions of the department they are being put in charge of, which means that they will drastically shake up the traditional aspects of departments and target the corruptness of each.