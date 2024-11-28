Bloomberg: American's Thanksgiving Meal Is Destroying the Planet

In the season of giving thanks, be thankful we have an incoming common-sense president who won’t make you feel guilty eating turkey this Thanksgiving.

According to Bloomberg, the traditional Thanksgiving meal is destroying the planet. Yes, you read that right— mashed potatoes, ham, green bean casserole, and especially turkey are causing so-called “climate change.”

In an article titled “Gobbling Meat Is Fueling a Climate Crisis,” authors Zahra Hirji and Olivia Rudgard claim that eating turkey, or just meat in general, has become excessive. Without really citing any evidence, they claimed that eating meat is not only bad for people’s health but for Earth as a whole.

“The production, transportation, and consumption of animal-based foods specifically that are the dominant source of food-related emissions,” the article states.

“Food systems are responsible for a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, which is huge," Stacy Blondin, a behavioral science associate at the World Resources Institute, said.

Rudgard and Hirji wrote that meat from cows and other “ruminant” animals is responsible for 20 times more emissions than plant-based proteins such as beans. They begged the reader to switch from an animal-based diet to a plant diet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Bloomberg reporters cited a study published in Nature Climate Change that said if the world began eating mainly plants, the current annual global dietary emission levels would decrease by at least 17 percent. They suggested adopting a climatarian diet, which involves eating foods that lower one's carbon footprint and essentially cutting out meat.

Rudgard and Hirji then blasted “false claims” about plant-based diets not being able to provide enough protein or that soy can feminize men. They pointed to an NPR article that turned eating meat into a gender-based issue.

“It’s the thought that animal products yield a certain sense of strength,” the NPR article quotes. “Some form of masculinity.”

“Getting people to eat less beef could quickly make a large dent in climate pollution,” the article continues. “Now they are thinking about the problem through the lens of gender.”

Based on "research and experimentation,” Bloomberg suggested several ways to encourage people to eat foods that help fight “climate change.” Some suggestions include nudging people “toward greener food" by promoting plant-based meals and marketing meatless options on restaurant menus and grocery store shelves. They also urged restaurants to offer special prices for climate-friendly meals and use more “indulgent language” to describe them.

For years, the left has launched a war against meat.

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) announced last year that she would go vegan for Lent. Meanwhile, failed Democratic presidential nominee and outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly ate only plant-based meals before 6 p.m.

During the radical World Economic Forum (WEF), Jim Hagemann Snabe, chairman of Siemens, the largest industrial manufacturing company in Europe, pushed the Left’s Great Reset agenda by advocating that Americans eat less meat and replace it with synthetic proteins.

Enter the era of fake meat, which progressive leftists claim is healthier than eating the actual thing. However, looking at the ingredient list, the phony meat consists of a mile-long list of things unpronounceable.

Republicans have challenged Democrats' war on meat after they began using it as a tactic to push its climate change hysteria.

In February, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) supported legislation banning the sale of fake meat in Florida. The bill would make it a “criminal misdemeanor to manufacture, sell, or distribute ‘cultivated meat,"-- which is defined as ‘any meat or food product produced from cultured animal cells.’”