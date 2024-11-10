Trump Delivered a Classic Response to Reports About Kamala's Debt-Ridden Campaign
Tipsheet

Trump Scheduled to Meet Biden to Discuss a Smooth Transition of Power

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 10, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo

It's official— transitioning power has begun, and the United States is on its way to a great four years. 

Departing President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet at the White House on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss a smooth transition of power—an invitation reportedly extended by Biden. 

Although a meeting between the departing and incoming president is customary, Biden and Trump did not meet following the 2020 election. The 81-year-old president congratulated Trump over the phone after he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in a landslide victory. 

"I assured him that I will direct my entire administration to work with his team to assure a peaceful and orderly transition. That's what the American people deserve," Biden said of the upcoming meeting with Trump. 

The incoming 47th president told NBC that his conversations with Biden after he won have been "very nice calls, very respectful both ways."

After nearly four years of accusing Trump of being a threat to democracy, as well as "Hitler," a "fascist," and "dangerous," Biden suddenly appears to no longer believe that. 

Trump will be the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms. The other president was Grover Cleveland, who served as both the 22nd and 24th president in 1892. 

Incoming First Lady Melania Trump has also been invited to the White House to meet with departing First Lady Jill Biden. However, when that will take place is still being determined. In addition, Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Susan Wiles, and Biden’s chief of staff, Jeff Zients, will also meet to discuss the president-elect’s transition of power and coordinate Wednesday’s meeting. 

Wiles and Zients are expected to discuss several topics, including ramped Secret Service protection for Trump after surviving two assassination attempts. 

