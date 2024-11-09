Universities Coddle Students Post-Election-- and the Future of Our Kids Is In Danger

Please have sympathy for all of the soft Ivy League students who needed the mental health day and skipped classes while playing with legos after learning that Donald Trump would be taking back the White House.

Advertisement

Professors at Columbia University and Barnard offered to cancel classes and drop scores to accommodate students having emotional breakdowns over Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss.

According to an email blast sent to students, the university appears to coddle disgruntled students who are mourning Harris’s loss. Screenshots of the emails show one professor offering to swap out grades if they score higher on their final exams “in recognition of the increased stress” from President-elect Trump’s 2024 win. Another professor told his students to take as much time as needed, understanding that “processing the results of a national election can be heavy.”

These schools are teaching kids that it is normal to curl up in a ball and avoid all responsibilities when things don’t go their way.

🇺🇸 COLLEGE OFFERS CRAYONS AND COOKIES TO HELP STUDENTS COPE WITH TRUMP'S VICTORY



Georgetown University’s McCourt School created a “Self-Care Suite,” offering students crayons, Legos, and milk and cookies to help students manage stress.



At Harvard and the University of… pic.twitter.com/xBueHk1rXU — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 8, 2024

Georgetown University also gave the fragile students the day off from classes. It offered them to attend a “self-care suit” where they were able to decompress from all of the post-election stress that resulted from Trump’s sweeping victory.

Georgetown University's @McCourtSchool announced that they will be hosting a post-election day “Self-Care Suite" for students to deal with “stressful times” which includes playtime with Legos, milk and cookies, and coloring.



Yes, This is real. Beyond parody pic.twitter.com/Gws1Hafspk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 5, 2024

However, a few students accused the university of being tone-death and committing a double standard, pointing out that the schools offered no condolences after the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.