Tipsheet

Universities Coddle Students Post-Election-- and the Future of Our Kids Is In Danger

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 09, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Please have sympathy for all of the soft Ivy League students who needed the mental health day and skipped classes while playing with legos after learning that Donald Trump would be taking back the White House. 

Professors at Columbia University and Barnard offered to cancel classes and drop scores to accommodate students having emotional breakdowns over Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss. 

According to an email blast sent to students, the university appears to coddle disgruntled students who are mourning Harris’s loss. Screenshots of the emails show one professor offering to swap out grades if they score higher on their final exams “in recognition of the increased stress” from President-elect Trump’s 2024 win. Another professor told his students to take as much time as needed, understanding that “processing the results of a national election can be heavy.” 

These schools are teaching kids that it is normal to curl up in a ball and avoid all responsibilities when things don’t go their way. 

Georgetown University also gave the fragile students the day off from classes. It offered them to attend a “self-care suit” where they were able to decompress from all of the post-election stress that resulted from Trump’s sweeping victory. 

However, a few students accused the university of being tone-death and committing a double standard, pointing out that the schools offered no condolences after the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

