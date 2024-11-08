VIP
The Woman in the Empty Suit
CNN's Harry Enten Breaks Down Trump's Landslide Win
Trump's Performance With Latinos Drives Libs Into a Racist Rage
VIP
We Won Big, But This Isn't a Permanent Victory
That's the Power of Love
It Only Took Three Days for Foreign Countries to Get In Line After...
Everything You Need to Know About the Insane 4B Movement
Is All That Money Spent on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Why Harris Is...
VIP
Trump Lawyer Has a Grim Warning for Letitia James and Jack Smith
China, Beijing Brace for Impact As Trump Promises Higher Tariffs
Tim Walz's Daughter Has Finally 'Reached the Point of Anger'
DOJ Unseals Indictment of Iranian Plot to Assassinate Donald Trump
The Results Are in: Trump Won Walz's Home County in the 2024 Election
VIP
Andrew Yang Offers Some Telling Advice on What Kamala Should Have Done Differently
Tipsheet

Will Trump Shed Light on the Epstein, Diddy Files?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 08, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The deep state of D.C. and Hollywood elites should be nervous as President-elect Donald Trump is expected to declassify thousands of documents relating to the federal government’s investigations into human trafficking and sexual blackmail schemes run by late financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and music industry mastermind Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Advertisement

Senior Trump security advisor Kash Patel is calling on the incoming 47th president to release the trove of sensitive documents from his administration regarding Diddy and Epstein— both of which are connected to some of the highest-profile D.C. bureaucrats. Initially kept confidential under the first Trump Administration, it is possible he would make the documents public under his second term. Those who favor such a move argue that Americans deserve to know how to restore public trust in the country’s legal and national security institutions. 

Patel explained that it is vital for Americans to know how the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI colluded with Washington’s most elite to hide the details of the cases.

“The way to do that is not to get a piñata and just punch him mercilessly and hoping for some bubble gum to pop out. The way to do that is to literally give the American people the truth. And that’s what they feared about Donald Trump. He’s going to come in there and maybe give him the Epstein list and maybe give him the P. Diddy list. You know, he’s going to come up there and maybe do all these things,” Patel said. “And they are terrified.”

Recommended

Is All That Money Spent on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Why Harris Is in Debt? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Patel said the documents can shed light on who is involved and who has been covering the truth. 

Political analyst Sarah Kendrick expressed similar sentiments, saying that unveiling the documents would speak “to a broader demand for honesty from institutions that have historically shielded the powerful. There are questions the public has waited too long to have answered.”

However, critics warn that it could spark legal and social controversy. While some Republicans think it would strengthen Trump’s commitment to transparency with Americans, others claim it could somehow backfire. 

It is unclear whether Trump will declassify the documents, but according to Patel, the move could shed a profound light on the truth that no other administration has done. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is All That Money Spent on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Why Harris Is in Debt? Rebecca Downs
It Only Took Three Days for Foreign Countries to Get In Line After Trump's Sweeping Win Sarah Arnold
Everything You Need to Know About the Insane 4B Movement Sarah Arnold
The Trump Effect: Qatar Sends a Message to Remaining Hamas Leaders Katie Pavlich
Why Daniel Penny's Jury Consultant Made Prosecutors Sweat Mia Cathell
Trump's Performance With Latinos Drives Libs Into a Racist Rage Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is All That Money Spent on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Why Harris Is in Debt? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement