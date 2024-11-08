Will Trump Shed Light on the Epstein, Diddy Files?

The deep state of D.C. and Hollywood elites should be nervous as President-elect Donald Trump is expected to declassify thousands of documents relating to the federal government’s investigations into human trafficking and sexual blackmail schemes run by late financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and music industry mastermind Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Senior Trump security advisor Kash Patel is calling on the incoming 47th president to release the trove of sensitive documents from his administration regarding Diddy and Epstein— both of which are connected to some of the highest-profile D.C. bureaucrats. Initially kept confidential under the first Trump Administration, it is possible he would make the documents public under his second term. Those who favor such a move argue that Americans deserve to know how to restore public trust in the country’s legal and national security institutions.

Patel explained that it is vital for Americans to know how the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI colluded with Washington’s most elite to hide the details of the cases.

“The way to do that is not to get a piñata and just punch him mercilessly and hoping for some bubble gum to pop out. The way to do that is to literally give the American people the truth. And that’s what they feared about Donald Trump. He’s going to come in there and maybe give him the Epstein list and maybe give him the P. Diddy list. You know, he’s going to come up there and maybe do all these things,” Patel said. “And they are terrified.”

Patel said the documents can shed light on who is involved and who has been covering the truth.

Political analyst Sarah Kendrick expressed similar sentiments, saying that unveiling the documents would speak “to a broader demand for honesty from institutions that have historically shielded the powerful. There are questions the public has waited too long to have answered.”

However, critics warn that it could spark legal and social controversy. While some Republicans think it would strengthen Trump’s commitment to transparency with Americans, others claim it could somehow backfire.

It is unclear whether Trump will declassify the documents, but according to Patel, the move could shed a profound light on the truth that no other administration has done.