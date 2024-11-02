Here's the Latest on Nevada's Early Voting
Tipsheet

Harris Co-Chair Slips Up While Defending Abortion

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 02, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t attacking former President Donald Trump, she’s calling for no restrictions on abortions and threatening that her opponent will take women’s “rights” away. 

However, Harris’ campaign co-chair slipped out and revealed the actual consequences that could result from abortion. 

During an interview on MSNBC’s “All In,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said that pro-lifers don’t understand that if the mother is dead, the fetus has no way of living either. While criticizing Texas’ abortion laws, Crockett blamed the state for the deaths of pregnant women. 

“[T]he reality that these dumb lawmakers that were my colleagues in the state House, because this did pass when I was in the state House, it’s like, no, no, no, you’ve got to worry about the fetus. Well, let me tell you something: if the mother is dead, the fetus has no way to live,” she said. 

Crockett claimed that pro-life advocates “are anything but pro-life,” adding that if elected, Trump would sign similar laws that would result in pregnant women dying. 

“Like, it doesn’t make any sense, and I don’t know what it’s going to take for people to wake up in this country and recognize that the people that claim that they are pro-life are anything but pro-life because you lost this young, 18-year-old girl, as well as, potentially, what could have been a child. It doesn’t make any sense,” she continued. 

The Democrat’s comments come after Harris said her priority in office would be to “stop this pain” resulting from abortion bans— not secure the southern border, fix the economy and bring down inflation, or stop sending billions of dollars to foreign countries and instead focus on our own nation’s problems. 

“Texas is ground zero on this most extraordinary issue, which is that we are fighting for a woman's right to make decisions about her own body,” the vice president said. 

Harris has focused on just about only two things while on the campaign trail: Trump and abortion. 

“On the one hand, Donald Trump won't let anyone see his medical records. And on the other hand, they want to get their hands on your medical records. Simply put: They are out of their minds,” Harris continued. 

Tags: ABORTION

