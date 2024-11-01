RNC Demands Investigation Into Alleged Fraudulent Voter Registration Scheme

The Republican National Convention (RNC) is demanding an investigation into an alleged fraudulent voter registration scheme after an Arizona-based radical left-wing consulting group, Field+Media Corps was caught submitting fake registration forms.

In Monroe and York County, Pennsylvania, authorities have identified Field+Media Corps as the source of thousands of last-minute voter registration forms that were “irregular” and included what the District Attorney’s Office described as “fraudulent as they were not authorized by the persons named as applicants.”

DA Mike Mancuso said that in at least one case, the person listed on an applicant was deceased and “not authorized by the persons named as applicants.” He also said that many of the registration forms that were found to be fraudulent had been traced to one specific person.

“When they came in, we opened them, and we realized that were from June, July, August, September,” Monroe County Director of Elections/Voter Registration Sara May-Silfee said. “I realized they were dated months before, and really, you shouldn’t be holding registration that long.”

She also noted that the majority of the applicants cited broken or fractured hands and arms on the forms as reasons why another person filled out the form on their behalf. May-Silfee pointed out several of the applications had the same witness listed.

“When we started running them in the system, obviously they all bounced back for bad Social Security numbers, the phone numbers, we’re trying to call the people, they weren’t correct,” she continued. “One was an address in the middle of the field in Kunkletown. Another was somebody who was marked in the system deceased. So that’s how they came to light and that’s when I sent them right for the district attorney to investigate.”

Meanwhile, in York County confirmed that county of the 3,087 registrations forms submitted, about 47 percent were legitimate, 29 percent had incomplete information, and 24 percent were “undergoing further review.”

Following the discovery of the fraudulent forms, the RNC demanded answers to their questions.

“Who is funding these efforts? Is the group active in other states? Is there any connection to leftist dark money groups?” The RNC asked.

The RNC demanded for those involved to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and must be done immediately as one of the most important elections is less than four days away.

Maricopa County Recorder’s Office has already flagged FieldCorps, the parent company of Field+Media Corps, for submitting a staggering number of fraudulent forms. This comes as the Arizona county has long faced scrutiny over ineligible voters being left on the state’s voter rolls.