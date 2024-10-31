New Hampshire: the New Toss Up State

With only five days until one of the most critical presidential elections, Vice President Kamala Harris’ chances at securing a White House win are sinking faster than the Titanic.

According to a RealClearPolitics poll, Harris is no longer the favorite to win New Hampshire, making the state a toss-up despite previously leaning Democrat. Former President Donald Trump is quickly closing the gap in the state that political experts expected the vice president to take home. Now, more than 100 Electoral College votes are in play for either candidate to take.

Trump national campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt suggests the Harris campaign spends copious amounts of funding in New Hampshire because “she’s on defense and knows President Trump is on the path to victory.”

This comes after a New Hampshire Journal/Praecones Analytica poll gave Trump a 50.2 percent chance to win the state, with Harris trailing behind slightly at 49.8 points. It is important to note that Harris has led Trump in nearly every individual New Hampshire poll since she became the Democratic presidential nominee.

A New Hampshire Journal poll released Sunday found Trump in the lead by 0.4 percent— a stark contrast from when Harris was leading in the state by double digits in August.

The state looks to join the seven battleground states that ultimately decide the election outcome. Although New Hampshire is considered one of the most conservative states in the northern part of the U.S., it typically swings purple. It has voted Democrat in the last eight presidential elections. All of the state’s senators and congressmen are Democrats as well. In 2016 and 2020, the Granite State voted against Trump, resulting in Biden winning the state by 7.2 points in 2020. In 2016, twice-failed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won the state by 0.3 points.

Recent polls show Trump has gained 2.2 points in New Hampshire within the past month.