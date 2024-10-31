Bombshell Report Bursts Biden-Harris Claims That It's the Most 'Ethical, Transparent' Admin

A new report from The Public’s Trust is pouring cold water on the Biden-Harris Administration’s claims that it is the most “ethical” and “transparent” administration in U.S. history, calling it blatantly false.

The 26-page report knocked down former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s comments in which she said the Biden-Harris Administration succeeded at “bring[ing] transparency and truth back to government.” It alleges that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have violated ethical standards and failed to live up to promises that it would be a scandal-free administration— especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Psaki is also being investigated over "apparent conflict of interest while looking to leave federal service for a high-salary television job." The report blames Biden and Harris and states that the White House, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Interior, the Department of Energy, the Department of Commerce, and the State Department have also committed such violations. It also alleges that the Department of Interior (DOI) “has a record of cutting ethical corners in favor of special interest policies.”

This comes after the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) released a report on Thursday finding the “Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan has betrayed the Commission’s independent mission by abusing her authority, trampling on the due process rights of regulated parties, upending the rule of law, and violating ethics standards to advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda.”

Comer released a statement following the report’s release:

Rather than fulfill her obligation to ensure the FTC adheres to its independent role, our investigation reveals that Chair Lina Khan abused her power and bent the knee to the Biden-Harris White House. During her tenure, Chair Khan abandoned agency norms, disregarded ethical standards, subverted due process rights by colluding with foreign regulatory regimes, and willingly became a political tool for the Biden-Harris Administration to carry out its ideological goals. It’s now clear that Chair Khan will stop at nothing to accomplish the radical left’s desired ends. If this conduct is allowed to continue, it will further undermine Americans’ confidence in the FTC’s role in protecting American consumers and the U.S. marketplace. Chair Khan’s term expired last month, and she should not be permitted to continue leading an independent agency.

Meanwhile, The Public’s Trust report found that the White House lawyers acted as Biden’s personal attorney amid the controversy that followed the investigation into his mishandling of classified documents. Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre and White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates potentially violated the Hatch Act.

“Ethics issues in the Biden-Harris administration didn’t end with Hunter Biden and the president’s family," Director of Protect the Public’s Trust Michael Chamberlain, told Fox News Digital. "Despite their claims to be the most ethical in history, we’ve documented possible ethics violations in most of the Cabinet-level agencies, including confirmed Hatch Act violations, conflicts of interest, and all the hazards that come with having a revolving door between official D.C. and well-connected activist groups.”

Chamberlain warned Americans to be careful believing future claims from the Biden-Harris Administration and left-wing media that paint them as a “scandal-free” administration.