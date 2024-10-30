An Non-Citizen Voted in Michigan, And There's Nothing We Can Do About It.
Trump's Latest Campaign Stunt Might Top His Day at McDonald's
Excuse Me, ABC? Why Are You Posting Election Results?
VIP
As Biden Calls Us Garbage, a Huge Collection of News Outlets Root in...
Take 2 Million Immigrants and Call Me in the Morning
How The New Republic Lies to Hide Reality of Hawaiian Court's Gun Take
Is CNN Preparing Its Viewers for a Trump Victory? It Sure Seems That...
Cryptic Pro-Palestine Messages Found at Ballot Box Fires
VIP
Here's More Reason to Believe Kamala Harris Is Anti-Catholicism
Dr. Phil, Expert Psychologist, Just Put This Trump Media Claim to Bed Immediately
Sherrod Brown Donor Claims Biden's 'Garbage' Insult for Trump Supporters Is 'An Understate...
RNC Achieves Election Integrity Victory in Case of Voters Turned Away in Pennsylvania
Harris’ Fracking Actions Belie Her Artful Evasions
Here's What Happened When KJP Was Pressed on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment
Tipsheet

How the Biden-Harris Admin Diverted Billions From Scientific Research Funds to Promote DEI

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 30, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

A damning new report found that the Biden-Harris Administration may have illegally diverted billions of dollars from scientific research funds to promote woke diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.  

Advertisement

American First Legal launched an investigation into the politicization of billions of dollars in federal research funds by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to promote their dangerous DEI initiatives after Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Ranking Member Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) released a bombshell report. 

The legal group filed a lawsuit against the National Science Foundation (NSF) for illegally obscuring the employment records of its agency officials who approved the grants. The lawsuit claims the Biden-Harris Administration used more than a quarter of NSF’s funding to financially support left-wing ideological agenda items described under the disguise of “academic research.” 

Immediately upon taking power, the Biden-Harris White House created a task force on “scientific integrity” to provide “a review of the impact on [the] scientific integrity of diversity, equity, and inclusion practices” at all science-related agencies. Later, the White House and NSF ordered agencies to “[i]ncorporate DEIA [Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility] considerations into all aspects of science planning, execution, and communication.” 

The Biden-Harris Administration has hijacked billions in federal taxpayer funds meant for important scientific research to promote anti-intellectual, anti-science, and anti-American DEI and leftist ideology. Awarding taxpayer dollars to radical initiatives in the name of “science” is the height of government weaponization, waste, fraud, and abuse. AFL will keep fighting to expose the Biden-Harris Administration’s racism, to stop the misuse of taxpayer funds, and to protect the integrity of our taxpayer-funded research enterprise.

Recommended

Is CNN Preparing Its Viewers for a Trump Victory? It Sure Seems That Way Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Earlier this month, Cruz revealed that NSF gave more than $2.05 billion in federal funding to thousands of scientific research projects that push DEI initiatives, or as Cruz described, “neo-Marxist perspectives about enduring class struggle.” Between January 2021 and April 2024, more than 32,000 Prime Award grants were approved, and by 2024, 27 percent of all new grants that promoted DEI initiatives totaled $2.05 billion. The report noted that “social justice”-related grants amounted to $1.6 billion.

Cruz’s report pointed out that most of the “extreme research proposals were led by principal investigators who also promote radical perspectives through on-campus activism and in their classrooms.” 

Some examples from the report are listed below: 

In 2023, NSF awarded Georgia Institute of Technology’s (Georgia Tech) Kelly Cross $99,791 to “disrupt[] racialized privilege in the STEM classroom” by acknowledging “Whiteness and White Supremacy” are “deeply ingrained in the past, present and future of U.S. Higher education.” 

In 2022, NSF awarded San Jose State University $401,744 for an ongoing project to “transform[] science teaching and learning through empowering teachers and students as climate justice action researchers and change agents.” The project is meant to foster the “development of a hub for justice-centered science education and will produce school-based materials and professional development activities that examine the interwoven nature of climate justice and racial justice.

Advertisement
Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is CNN Preparing Its Viewers for a Trump Victory? It Sure Seems That Way Sarah Arnold
An Non-Citizen Voted in Michigan, And There's Nothing We Can Do About It. Matt Vespa
Trump's Latest Campaign Stunt Might Top His Day at McDonald's Matt Vespa
There Was a Vile, Violent Attack in Chicago, and the Media's Been Silent. We Know Why. Guy Benson
Take 2 Million Immigrants and Call Me in the Morning Ann Coulter
Here's What Happened When KJP Was Pressed on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is CNN Preparing Its Viewers for a Trump Victory? It Sure Seems That Way Sarah Arnold
Advertisement