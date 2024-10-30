How the Biden-Harris Admin Diverted Billions From Scientific Research Funds to Promote DEI

A damning new report found that the Biden-Harris Administration may have illegally diverted billions of dollars from scientific research funds to promote woke diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Advertisement

American First Legal launched an investigation into the politicization of billions of dollars in federal research funds by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to promote their dangerous DEI initiatives after Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Ranking Member Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) released a bombshell report.

The legal group filed a lawsuit against the National Science Foundation (NSF) for illegally obscuring the employment records of its agency officials who approved the grants. The lawsuit claims the Biden-Harris Administration used more than a quarter of NSF’s funding to financially support left-wing ideological agenda items described under the disguise of “academic research.”

Immediately upon taking power, the Biden-Harris White House created a task force on “scientific integrity” to provide “a review of the impact on [the] scientific integrity of diversity, equity, and inclusion practices” at all science-related agencies. Later, the White House and NSF ordered agencies to “[i]ncorporate DEIA [Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility] considerations into all aspects of science planning, execution, and communication.” The Biden-Harris Administration has hijacked billions in federal taxpayer funds meant for important scientific research to promote anti-intellectual, anti-science, and anti-American DEI and leftist ideology. Awarding taxpayer dollars to radical initiatives in the name of “science” is the height of government weaponization, waste, fraud, and abuse. AFL will keep fighting to expose the Biden-Harris Administration’s racism, to stop the misuse of taxpayer funds, and to protect the integrity of our taxpayer-funded research enterprise.

Earlier this month, Cruz revealed that NSF gave more than $2.05 billion in federal funding to thousands of scientific research projects that push DEI initiatives, or as Cruz described, “neo-Marxist perspectives about enduring class struggle.” Between January 2021 and April 2024, more than 32,000 Prime Award grants were approved, and by 2024, 27 percent of all new grants that promoted DEI initiatives totaled $2.05 billion. The report noted that “social justice”-related grants amounted to $1.6 billion.

Corruption of science https://t.co/x9RVMnUKbO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2024

Cruz’s report pointed out that most of the “extreme research proposals were led by principal investigators who also promote radical perspectives through on-campus activism and in their classrooms.”

Some examples from the report are listed below:

In 2023, NSF awarded Georgia Institute of Technology’s (Georgia Tech) Kelly Cross $99,791 to “disrupt[] racialized privilege in the STEM classroom” by acknowledging “Whiteness and White Supremacy” are “deeply ingrained in the past, present and future of U.S. Higher education.” In 2022, NSF awarded San Jose State University $401,744 for an ongoing project to “transform[] science teaching and learning through empowering teachers and students as climate justice action researchers and change agents.” The project is meant to foster the “development of a hub for justice-centered science education and will produce school-based materials and professional development activities that examine the interwoven nature of climate justice and racial justice.