Cryptic Pro-Palestine Messages Found at Ballot Box Fires

Something is up at several ballot box station nationwide, with many being set on fire just days before the 2024 presidential election. The most recent ballot boxes that were set on fire in Oregon and Washington were linked to devices that contained messages reading, “Free Gaza” marked on them.

The devices that police assume caused the fired had “Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine”etched into the sides of them in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington. The Portland Police Department (PPD) told the New York Times that the FBI and local law enforcement agencies have teamed up to determine who is responsible and to investigate the incidents.

Investigators are trying to identify the person responsible and the motive for the suspected arson attacks, which destroyed hundreds of ballots at one location in Vancouver on Monday when the drop box’s fire suppression system didn't work as intended. Authorities are trying to figure out whether the person who left the devices actually had pro-Palestinian views or used the message to try to create confusion, according to the official. Surveillance images captured a Volvo pulling up to a drop box in Portland just before security personnel nearby discovered a fire inside the box on Monday, according to Portland Police Bureau spokesman Mike Benner. Via ABC News.

After the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel last year, protests nationwide erupted with thousands demanding a ceasefire and the United State’s support for people in Gaza.

Fortunately, the ballot boxes in Portland had a fire suppression system inside the container and only three of the ballots inside were damaged. However, although Vancouver’s ballot box also had a fire suppression system inside, hundreds of ballots were destroyed.

Authorities confirmed earlier this week during a press conference in Portland that enough evidence from the devices were able to prove that the two fires were connected.