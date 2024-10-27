Eric Adams Pushes Back on Critics Who Call Trump 'Fascist, Hitler'

The Democrat mayor of New York City is ruffling his party’s feathers after defending former President Donald Trump against critics who call him a “fascist.”

The day before Trump is scheduled to headline a massive rally at Madison Square Garden, Mayor Eric Adams came to the 45th president’s side, dismissing comparisons who call him “Hitler.”

During a press conference on Saturday regarding security measures for Trump’s MSG rally, Adams was asked if he thought the former president was a fascist.

“I’ve heard those terms hurled at me by some political leaders in the city, using terms like Hitler and fascist,” Adams said. “My answer is no. I know what Hitler has done, and I know what a fascist regime looks like.”

Adams disagreed with critics who said Trump should not be allowed to hold a rally at one of the world’s most iconic venues. The mayor said that every American has the right to exercise their freedom of speech, compared to similar remarks thrown at him.

“This is America. This is New York, and I think it’s important that we allow individuals to exercise their right to get their message clear to New Yorkers,” Adams continued. “Our job as a city and as a police department is to make sure they can do that in a peaceful way.”

“When people called me a fascist and other terminologies, I didn’t like it, and I don’t think it’s fitting to anyone to state that the former president is equal to being Hitler,” he continued.

Saturday marked the first day for early voting in the state—one day before Trump takes the stage at Madison Square Garden, where thousands of people are expected to attend. Trump has urged New Yorkers not to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots.

During a tele-rally with House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Trump confidently said he could win New York. In recent months, Trump closed the gap on Vice President Kamala Harris, who only has 66 percent support in the Big Apple, while 27 percent support Trump.

"We are doing very well upstate. We’re doing very well in Long Island and certain parts over there, like literally at 90 and 95 percent, and Upstate is the same thing, and we should be doing the best of all in Manhattan,” Trump said, “[where] the people are living on the streets. I’ve never seen vacant stores on Madison Avenue. And the other day I went by and like almost it seemed that 50 percent of the stores are vacant. I’ve never seen a vacant store on Madison or Fifth Avenue, and you look now, it’s all vacant.”

Trump promised that if he wins the election, he will turn New York City around, which has seen rampant crime and destruction in the once beautiful city.

"It’s so sad to see what’s happened to our city, but we’re going to turn it around; even if we have to work with a Democrat governor or a Democrat mayor, we’re going to help them,” Trump vowed. “We’re going to turn it around and really, essentially make New York great again.”