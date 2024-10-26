Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Kills Texas Man Under Biden, Harris Admin

Another innocent life was taken too soon under the Biden-Harris Administration after a twice-deported illegal alien killed a Texas man while driving under the influence.

The suspect, 35-year-old Jorge Peralta, was arrested and charged with killing 29-year-old Grayson Davis in a crash after driving drunk and then resisting arrest. The illegal immigrant’s vehicle struck Davis’ car in Bastrop County, Texas. He confessed to drinking five beers before getting behind the wheel.

🚨 Bastrop County, TX: Illegal alien Jorge Peralta has been charged in connection with a car accident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Grayson Davis.



Peralta is charged with Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, and Intoxication Manslaughter.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against Peralta. However, the country he is from remains unclear.

“Grayson’s life was cut short by an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk—someone who had no right to be here and who had been deported twice and previously arrested for a DUI in Kansas before this senseless act. This should not have happened, and we cannot allow tragedies like this to continue,” Texas State Rep. Stan Gerdes (R) wrote in a statement.

Texas State Rep. Stan Gerdes (R) wrote in a statement.

Gerdes praised former President Donald Trump as the strongest advocate for securing the nation's border. He insisted that the 45th president is our only hope for the future of democracy, and the U..S needs him back to finish the job and keep American communities safe.

Davis’ family is begging the Biden-Harris Administration to tighten up border policies and to ensure law enforcement agents have the tools and resources they need to do their jobs and deport illegal aliens.

“I’m begging that someone watching understands that this cannot continue. It’s not okay,” Davis’ mother, Ashley Davis, said.

Gerdes noted that there are currently eight illegal immigrants in the Bastrop County Jail, with three of them being in there for intoxication manslaughter charges.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection have reported at least 29 homicide and manslaughter convictions involving illegal immigrants so far this year. Even more shocking is that a study from the National Institute of Justice found that illegal aliens are arrested at less than half the rate of legal U.S. citizens for violent crimes.

More than 13,000 "criminal non-citizens” have attempted to enter the U.S. and been apprehended by Border Patrol agents in Fiscal Year 2024— nearly triple the amount in Fiscal Year 2019. A June report found that 814 illegal immigrants have been arrested in the U.S. for assault, battery, or domestic violence. Twenty-three have been caught committing homicide or manslaughter, and 168 for sexual offenses. However, these numbers do not include the number of criminal illegal immigrants who snuck into the country undetected or were released with unclear criminal backgrounds.