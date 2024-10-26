New Bombshell Report Reveals Biden,Harris Granted Amnesty to Millions of Illegal Aliens

A new report from the House Judiciary Committee found that the Biden-Harris Administration granted “quiet amnesty” to millions of illegal immigrants whose immigration court cases have been closed.

Advertisement

Throughout three and a half years, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have opened the floodgates of hell and allowed nearly eight million illegal aliens to enter the U.S.— and that number doesn’t include the ones who crossed the border undetected. The report noted that since Biden and Harris took office, the immigration court date backlog has increased, with nearly four million new cases since Fiscal Year 2021. Of the cases settled in FY 2023, just 14 percent of illegal immigrants were granted amnesty, leaving the remaining cases abandoned.

The report accuses the Biden-Harris Administration of using the court date backlog to let an unprecedented number of illegal aliens into the country. It states that immigration judges have been ordered to “rubber stamp” case dismissals and case closures that result in unlawful immigrants remaining in the U.S. without prosecution or deportation.

“This sort of quiet amnesty has become a staple of the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration courts,” the report stated.

Between FY 2017 and FY 2020, less than 13,000 asylum cases were documented as “not adjudicated,” which means those cases were completed but also were terminated. However, by FY 2024, under Biden and Harris, over 109,500 cases were reported as not completed.

The Biden-Harris Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has “failed to prosecute at least 200,000 cases and only eventually issued a Notice to Appear, the charging document that begins an alien’s removal proceedings when filed with an immigration court, in a fraction of those cases.”

These numbers will only get worse under a Harris presidency. She has refused to take charge of the southern border and ridiculed anyone who questions her job handling it. Instead of campaigning at the border, one of the top issues voters are concerned with is Harris attending fancy fundraising dinners with elite Hollywood celebrities. The so-called “border czar” washed her hands off the southern border the first day Biden put it in her hands.

In addition to the millions of “quiet amnesty” cases, Harris has let in at least 1.7 million potential national security threats since the beginning of 2021.

The House Judiciary released a report stating that among unvetted illegal immigrants in the U.S., there are at least 382 illegal aliens on the U.S. government’s terrorist watchlist who Border Patrol agents have encountered since January 2021. So far, at least 100 are on the watchlist for alien encounters in fiscal year 2024.