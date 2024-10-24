Kamala Opposed Anti-Gang Measure That Californians Overwhelmingly Supported

Vice President Kamala Harris wants open borders and chaos in the United States. I mean, she was appointed to be in charge of the southern border but never went to the border— now look at it.

So it shouldn’t be shocking to learn that Harris opposed a measure that so many Californians supported that would have changed laws for “gang-related offenders, and those who commit violent and serious crimes.”

While running for district attorney in 2003, Harris shot down Proposition 21, which passed with 62 percent support, because she said it “forced more young people unnecessarily into prison.” However, it increased the penalties for gang-related crimes and required convicted gang members to register with local law enforcement agencies. The measure also increased criminal penalties for certain severe and violent offenses.

Before the measure was passed, a minor 14 years or older could be tried as an adult for certain offenses. Still, for that to happen, the prosecutor had to file a petition asking the juvenile court to transfer the juvenile to adult court for prosecution. After Prop 21 was passed, an offender, 14 years of age or older, who previously committed a felony and is accused of committing a violent crime, then that offender must be prosecuted in adult court.

In other words, the minor gets off with a warning and skips being tried as an adult, but if that minor commits another crime, they no longer get a slap on the wrist. The fact that Harris was opposed to this proves Democrat’s soft-on-crime policies are the reason blue states see so much crime.

According to California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office (CLAO), the measure also:

Requires more juvenile offenders to be tried in adult court.

Requires that certain juvenile offenders be held in local or state correctional facilities.Changes the types of probation available for juvenile felons.

Reduces confidentiality protections for juvenile offenders.

During Harris’ time as a California district attorney, she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so.

She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state and fought to keep the cash bail system in place that impacted poor people.

While working as a California prosecutor, Harris freed hundreds of criminals. Her soft-on-crime policies are part of why the state and other states look the way they do.