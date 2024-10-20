There Appears to Have Been a Severe Intelligence Leak at the Pentagon
A Voter Asked Trump a Question That Finally Stumped Him

October 20, 2024
Former President Donald Trump struggled for the first time to answer a question asked by a voter during a recent Univision town hall.

On the nation’s largest Spanish-language network, a voter asked Trump to name three good virtues of Vice President Kamala Harris. However, the question stumped him as he struggled to find positive remarks about her. 

“That’s a very hard question,” Trump responded. “That’s the toughest question. The other ones are easy.”

At first, Trump didn’t offer much praise for Harris, accusing her of harming the United States “horribly.” However, after a long pause, the former president nodded at Harris’ “ability to survive,” referring to when she dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries before becoming the party’s 2024 candidate. 

“She was out of the race,” he pointed out. “And all of a sudden, she’s running for president and the other 21 people that were running, they're sitting home watching her on television."

Trump then commented on the vice president’s long-time friendships, saying it is a “good thing” and that she has a “nice way about her.” 

“I like the way, you know, some of her statements, some of her -- the way she behaves in a certain way,” Trump continued. “But in another way, I think it’s very bad for our country.” 

Last week, Harris was asked a similar question regarding Trump, and she was also finding it difficult to name a few good things about her 2024 rival. 

“I think Donald Trump loves his family, and I think that’s very important,” Harris said after saying his political stance “pains me.” 

She also admitted that she has only met Trump once and that she really doesn’t know him. 

