Look Who Finally Agreed to Campaign for Kamala

In the final home stretch before the 2024 election, former First Lady Michelle Obama is hitting the campaign trail stump for Vice President Kamala Harris after previously stating she has no plans to help the Democrat nominee.

Just three weeks before the November election, Obama will headline a rally in Atlanta alongside Hollywood elitists such as Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, and Kerry Washington. Professional basketball players, including Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, will also attend. The Associated Press stated she would focus on encouraging voters of color and first-time voters to participate in the November 5 election.

As polls increasingly show a positive shift toward former President Donald Trump, the Harris campaign is finally hitting panic mode. The vice president’s last-minute efforts to campaign with notable figures suggest she is worried about a potential 2016 election happening again where Trump defeated twice-failed Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton in a landslide.

“The rally is likely to help the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, in a closely contested state. Obama is one of the party’s best-known figures and gave a speech boosting Harris’ candidacy at the national convention in August,” AP wrote.

Obama has been quietly working behind the scenes to boost voter turnout in battleground states but has yet to campaign for Harris publicly. NBC News pointed to Obama’s concerns following the two attempted assassination incidents against Trump.

During the Democratic National Convention in August, Obama urged her party members not to expect a win automatically and instead called on them to “Do something!” In 2016, Democrats were sure Clinton had the win in the bag and took a backseat to campaigning as the election grew closer. They also pulled out all the stops, including fireworks and a grand venue for a post-election celebration. However, to their surprise, Trump defeated Clinton greatly, humiliating the left.

According to sources, by the time polls close on Election Day, Obama “Will have made her voice heard.”

Polls show Harris losing among men, black voters, and Hispanic voters, while Trump is ahead of his polling from the 2016 and 2020 elections. A Marquette University poll found that Trump and Harris were separated by just one point nationally. While Harris has maintained her 47 percent favorability rating among voters since July, her unfavorability rating increased by two percentage points (52 percent).