Trump Looks to Secure Female Votes

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 11, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former President Donald Trump will attend an all-female town hall on “issues impacting women” just weeks before the November election. 

The town hall, which will air on Fox News, will be moderated by the outlet’s Harris Faulkner and consist of an all-female audience. The Q&A is expected to touch on women’s rights and issues such as IVF and abortion, as well as the economy and safe communities to raise families. 

“Women are not politically monolithic and want a thriving economy and safe communities," Trump campaign spokesperson Caroline Sunshine said in a statement on Friday. “President Trump is looking forward to hearing directly from the women of Georgia and discussing how he will bring down the cost of living and Make America safe, secure, and affordable again.” 

After announcing the town hall, which will air Wednesday, Faulkner said it is essential for women voters to understand where the presidential candidates stand on issues that matter to them. She pointed out that women comprise the most significant number of registered and active voters in the United States. 

Fox News extended an invitation to Vice President Kamala Harris to participate in a similar event. It is still being determined whether Harris accepted the invite. However, she agreed to attend a town hall hosted by CNN on Oct. 23 after Trump turned down the chance to debate the vice president for a second time. 

This comes after a New York Times/Siena College poll found that Harris’ support among black, Hispanic, and white men is diminishing, with 51 percent of male voters preferring Trump over Harris. 

Among black voters, just 80 percent support Harris— down from the previous 87 percent who supported President Joe Biden in 2020. Regarding Hispanic male voters, 40 percent said they would vote for Trump— the same percentage as when he won in 2020.

