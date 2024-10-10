Biden Melts Down When Asked About Trump and Hurricane Relief
Watch Gretchen Whitmer's Bizarre Video In Which She Feeds Doritos to a Leftist and Mocks Catholics

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 10, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) has people up in arms after feeding a Dorito to a kneeling left-wing podcaster and appearing to mock Catholics. 

In a video shared to podcaster Liz Plank’s social media account, Whitmer, wearing a camouflage Harris-Walz hat, can be seen feeding the influencer a chip while kneeling on the ground that seemed to imitate the Catholic sacrament of Holy Communion. 

“If he won’t, Gretchen Whitmer will," a caption under Plank’s "feministabulous" Instagram post reads. "Chips aren’t just delicious; the CHIPS Act is a game-changer for U.S. tech and manufacturing, boosting domestic production of semiconductors to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers! Donald Trump would put that at risk.”

Whitmer and Plank, the leader of an influencer group called “Hotties For Harris,” were heavily criticized. 

Former  Trump advisor Tim Murtaugh railed against the Democrat governor, suggesting this is why the Democratic Party continually loses the Catholic vote. 

Catholic Vote said that "Whitmer is only the latest example of the gross anti-Catholic bigotry festering inside the Democratic Party." 

Vice President Kamala Harris is on the brink of losing Catholic voters who pretends to be a "devout and faithful Catholic." 

Not only is her campaign based primarily on abortion, but in 2019, Harris introduced the Do No Harm Act, which would have prohibited the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. This means that, if passed, Catholic medical professionals who receive federal funding would be forced into performing abortions. 

As a senator, Harris also co-sponsored the Equality Act, which would have gutted religious freedom nationwide and require religious institutions to host groups and events that are contrary to Catholic teachings. 

